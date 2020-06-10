Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Auction date200610
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln100
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln100
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids1


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.65 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage allotedn/a
Number of bids0

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln400
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln400
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids2


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.95 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage allotedn/a
Number of bids0

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aA record monthly drop in the value of industrial production in April 2020
PU
04:53aMuch lower self-sufficiency rate in fruits in 2019
PU
04:50aFINNAIR OYJ : seeks 500 million euros from shareholders to cope with crisis
RE
04:49aATTANA : selected as one of seven companies listed at the Nordic Growth Market to present at the NMG "The Break Of A New Dawn" on Wednesday June 17
AQ
04:48aTAPESTRY : Fortune 500 CEO to Speak at Africa.com Webinar
AQ
04:48aDELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Shareholders Approve NT$5.0 Cash Dividend
PU
04:45aBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:43aACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS : Jan-Willem Dockheer new Brand President of Delhaize Serbia
PU
04:43aBANCO SANTANDER S A : allocates 400,000 to 76 NGOs in order to protect vulnerable groups against covid-19
PU
04:43aBETTY BLUE S.P.A. : First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group