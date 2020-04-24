Result of SEK Tender Operation for Onward Lending April 24 2020

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Result of SEK Tender Operation for Onward Lending April 24 2020
0
04/24/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING APR-24-2020
Auction date:
APR-24-2020
Settlement date:
APR-28-2020
Final repayment date:
APR-28-2022
Offered volume:
SEK 50 billion
Total bid amount:
SEK 0.00 billion
Number of bids
0
Allotment:
SEK 0.00 billion
Interest rate:
0.00 %
Interest rate supplement
0.20 %
© GlobeNewswire 2020
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59a
UNILEVER NV
: Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:58a
JD COM
: .ID Provides Free Meals to Hospital in Jakarta
PU
05:58a
STORE INNOVATION
: 7FRESH's Jonathan Wang's Path to Triumphal Arch
PU
05:57a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:56a
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
: Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:56a
PHILIPS NV
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:52a
DAIMLER AG
: Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05:50a
RENAULT SA
: Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05:48a
New OPEX assessments for Tankers
PU
05:48a
SFC cautions on crude oil futures and ETFs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MOST READ NEWS
1
GILEAD SCIENCES
: GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2
NESTLÉ S.A.
: Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3
DANONE
: Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years
4
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
: SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
: ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
More news
HOT NEWS
SIGNIFY N.V.
+11.29%
SIGNIFY : JP Morgan from Sell to Neutral
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOL.
+4.62%
More tailwinds (Swissquote Group Holding)
UNILEVER PLC
-1.37%
Virus Outbreak Alters American Shopping Lists -- WSJ
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.CO.
+0.93%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Buy rating from JP Morgan
BURBERRY GROUP PLC
-2.73%
Burberry : to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis
THE SWATCH GROUP SA
-2.61%
Swatch : CEO says China sales rise but global situation still grim
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Video
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave