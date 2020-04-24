Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of SEK Tender Operation for Onward Lending April 24 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:30am EDT

﻿RESULT OF SEK TENDER OPERATION FOR ONWARD LENDING APR-24-2020 
Auction date:APR-24-2020
Settlement date:APR-28-2020
Final repayment date:APR-28-2022
Offered volume:SEK 50 billion
Total bid amount:SEK 0.00 billion
Number of bids
0
Allotment:SEK 0.00 billion
Interest rate:
0.00 %
Interest rate supplement
0.20 %

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59aUNILEVER NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:58aJD COM : .ID Provides Free Meals to Hospital in Jakarta
PU
05:58aSTORE INNOVATION : 7FRESH's Jonathan Wang's Path to Triumphal Arch
PU
05:57aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:56aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:56aPHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:52aDAIMLER AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05:50aRENAULT SA : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05:48aNew OPEX assessments for Tankers
PU
05:48aSFC cautions on crude oil futures and ETFs
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3DANONE : Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group