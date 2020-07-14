Log in
Result of State Development Loan (SDL) Auction of State Governments

07/14/2020 | 05:46am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 14, 2020

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

Result of State Development Loan (SDL) Auction of State Governments

Sr. No

State

Notified amount (Cr)

Amount accepted

(Cr)

Cut off yield

Tenor (Years)

1.

Andhra Pradesh

1000

1000

6.48

12

2.

Goa

100

100

6.41

10

3.

Haryana1

1500

2000

4.40

3

4.

Karnataka

1000

1000

5.70

6

5.

Madhya Pradesh

1000

1000

6.52

15

6.

Maharashtra2

2000

3000

4.39

3

7.

Manipur

150

150

6.42

10

8.

Rajasthan3

500

500

6.55

30

500

1000

6.55

35

9.

Tamil Nadu4

2000

2500

6.41

10

10.

West Bengal

1500

1500

6.54

15

Total

11250

13750

1Haryana has accepted an additional amount of500 cr.

2Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of1000 cr.

3Rajasthanhas accepted an additional amount of500 cr. in the 35 year security

4Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of500 cr.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/54

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 09:45:04 UTC
