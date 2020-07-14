�से�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
Result of State Development Loan (SDL) Auction of State Governments
|
Sr. No
|
State
|
Notified amount (₹Cr)
|
Amount accepted
(₹Cr)
|
Cut off yield
|
Tenor (Years)
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.48
|
12
|
2.
|
Goa
|
100
|
100
|
6.41
|
10
|
3.
|
Haryana1
|
1500
|
2000
|
4.40
|
3
|
4.
|
Karnataka
|
1000
|
1000
|
5.70
|
6
|
5.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.52
|
15
|
6.
|
Maharashtra2
|
2000
|
3000
|
4.39
|
3
|
7.
|
Manipur
|
150
|
150
|
6.42
|
10
|
8.
|
Rajasthan3
|
500
|
500
|
6.55
|
30
|
500
|
1000
|
6.55
|
35
|
9.
|
Tamil Nadu4
|
2000
|
2500
|
6.41
|
10
|
10.
|
West Bengal
|
1500
|
1500
|
6.54
|
15
|
Total
|
11250
|
13750
1Haryana has accepted an additional amount of₹500 cr.
2Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of₹1000 cr.
3Rajasthanhas accepted an additional amount of₹500 cr. in the 35 year security
4Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of₹500 cr.
