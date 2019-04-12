Result of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 11, 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 8, 2019 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the twelve directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate Voting Shares) % Withhold Vote

(Subordinate Voting Shares) % Anthony F. Griffiths 37,551,881 96.14 1,508,324 3.86 17,824,031 92.20 1,508,324 7.80 Robert J. Gunn 38,531,016 98.65 529,189 1.35 18,803,166 97.26 529,189 2.74 Alan D. Horn 38,979,105 99.79 81,100 0.21 19,251,255 99.58 81,100 0.42 Karen L. Jurjevich 38,545,221 98.68 514,984 1.32 18,817,371 97.34 514,984 2.66 R. William McFarland* 38,975,493 99.78 84,712 0.22 19,247,643 99.56 84,712 0.44 Christine N. McLean 37,577,600 96.20 1,482,605 3.80 17,849,750 92.33 1,482,605 7.67 John R.V. Palmer 39,043,172 99.96 17,033 0.04 19,315,322 99.91 17,033 0.09 Timothy R. Price 39,041,245 99.95 18,960 0.05 19,313,395 99.90 18,960 0.10 Brandon W. Sweitzer 38,180,890 97.75 879,315 2.25 18,453,040 95.45 879,315 4.55 Lauren C. Templeton 38,771,935 99.26 288,270 0.74 19,044,085 98.51 288,270 1.49 Benjamin P. Watsa 37,386,453 95.71 1,673,752 4.29 17,658,603 91.34 1,673,752 8.66 V. Prem Watsa 37,761,615 96.68 1,298,590 3.32 18,033,765 93.28 1,298,590 6.72

*Appointment to be effective as of July 1, 2019.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

