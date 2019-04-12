Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 11, 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 8, 2019 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted.  Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the twelve directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below: 

Name of NomineeVote For
(Aggregate)		%Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)		%Vote For
(Subordinate Voting Shares)		%Withhold Vote
(Subordinate Voting Shares)		%
Anthony F. Griffiths37,551,88196.141,508,3243.8617,824,03192.201,508,3247.80
Robert J. Gunn38,531,01698.65529,1891.3518,803,16697.26529,1892.74
Alan D. Horn38,979,10599.7981,1000.2119,251,25599.5881,1000.42
Karen L. Jurjevich38,545,22198.68514,9841.3218,817,37197.34514,9842.66
R. William McFarland*38,975,49399.7884,7120.2219,247,64399.5684,7120.44
Christine N. McLean37,577,60096.201,482,6053.8017,849,75092.331,482,6057.67
John R.V. Palmer39,043,17299.9617,0330.0419,315,32299.9117,0330.09
Timothy R. Price39,041,24599.9518,9600.0519,313,39599.9018,9600.10
Brandon W. Sweitzer38,180,89097.75879,3152.2518,453,04095.45879,3154.55
Lauren C. Templeton38,771,93599.26288,2700.7419,044,08598.51288,2701.49
Benjamin P. Watsa37,386,45395.711,673,7524.2917,658,60391.341,673,7528.66
V. Prem Watsa37,761,61596.681,298,5903.3218,033,76593.281,298,5906.72

*Appointment to be effective as of July 1, 2019.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information contact:        
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

FX20170907-Fairfax2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pDELTA AIR LINES : Flight attendant's kind act goes viral, gains media attention (Article)
PU
05:42pDIRECTVIEW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:41pItaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
05:40pMajesta Minerals Inc. Announces Board of Directors Update
NE
05:38pLOCKHEED MARTIN : A New Century Series? Will Roper Takes Air Force Back To The Future
AQ
05:38pUNIVAR : to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on May 9
PU
05:37pThe First U.S. National Brand Awards Will Be Held in Los Angeles, Giving a Voice to the American Customers
BU
05:36pESOP Association Applauds Introduction of Pro ESOP Bill HR 2258
PR
05:35pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:34pWALT DISNEY : At Disney, Bob Iger's Successor Will Inherit His Big Streaming Bet -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About