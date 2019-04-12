Result of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
0
04/12/2019 | 05:21pm EDT
TORONTO, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 11, 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 8, 2019 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the twelve directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Vote For (Aggregate)
%
Withhold Vote (Aggregate)
%
Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Withhold Vote (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Anthony F. Griffiths
37,551,881
96.14
1,508,324
3.86
17,824,031
92.20
1,508,324
7.80
Robert J. Gunn
38,531,016
98.65
529,189
1.35
18,803,166
97.26
529,189
2.74
Alan D. Horn
38,979,105
99.79
81,100
0.21
19,251,255
99.58
81,100
0.42
Karen L. Jurjevich
38,545,221
98.68
514,984
1.32
18,817,371
97.34
514,984
2.66
R. William McFarland*
38,975,493
99.78
84,712
0.22
19,247,643
99.56
84,712
0.44
Christine N. McLean
37,577,600
96.20
1,482,605
3.80
17,849,750
92.33
1,482,605
7.67
John R.V. Palmer
39,043,172
99.96
17,033
0.04
19,315,322
99.91
17,033
0.09
Timothy R. Price
39,041,245
99.95
18,960
0.05
19,313,395
99.90
18,960
0.10
Brandon W. Sweitzer
38,180,890
97.75
879,315
2.25
18,453,040
95.45
879,315
4.55
Lauren C. Templeton
38,771,935
99.26
288,270
0.74
19,044,085
98.51
288,270
1.49
Benjamin P. Watsa
37,386,453
95.71
1,673,752
4.29
17,658,603
91.34
1,673,752
8.66
V. Prem Watsa
37,761,615
96.68
1,298,590
3.32
18,033,765
93.28
1,298,590
6.72
*Appointment to be effective as of July 1, 2019.
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
