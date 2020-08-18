�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
August 18, 2020
Result of Yield/Price Based Auction of State Development Loans of State
Governments
|
Sr.
|
|
Notified
|
Amount
|
Cut off yield
|
|
Tenor
|
State/UT
|
amount
|
accepted
|
|
No
|
|
(` Cr)
|
(` Cr)
|
/price
|
(Years)
|
1.
|
Bihar
|
2000
|
2000
|
4.93
|
|
3
|
2.
|
Goa
|
100
|
100
|
6.50
|
|
10
|
3.
|
Haryana
|
2000
|
2000
|
6.68
|
|
19
|
4.
|
Karnataka
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.50
|
|
10
|
1000
|
1000
|
6.64
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-issue of 6.65%
|
5.
|
Punjab
|
750
|
750
|
6.6687/99.75
|
Punjab
|
SDL 2050
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
on July 08,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
6.
|
Rajasthan
|
700
|
700
|
6.50
|
|
10
|
7.
|
Tamil Nadu1
|
1000
|
1250
|
6.50
|
|
10
|
1000
|
1250
|
6.67
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Telangana2
|
1000
|
1500
|
6.69
|
|
30
|
|
Total
|
10,550
|
11,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of ` 250 cr. each in both the securities
-
Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ` 500 cr.
Press Release : 2020-2021/204
|
