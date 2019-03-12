Results by Genetron on Early-Stage Liver Cancer Detection in At-Risk Individuals Using Liquid Biopsy Are Published in PNAS

Today, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) published
the results of a pilot study for early detection of liver cancer in a
cohort of HBV carriers, who are at risk for developing this disease.
This screening technology, known as HCCscreen, relies on detecting a
combination of tumor-specific mutations in cell free DNA (cfDNA) and
protein markers. This work was a collaborative effort between National
Cancer Center/ Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd (Genetron). Based on these promising
results, assays such as this, after rigorous clinical validation, could
be developed into an application for the detection of early-stage liver
cancer.
The HCCscreen assay developed in the study uses both specific mutation
profiles from plasma cfDNA along with protein biomarkers. The
combination of these markers enabled excellent performance of the assay
in a cohort of asymptomatic HBV carriers. A total of 331 HBV carriers
(with normal alpha-fetoprotein levels and normal ultrasound) were tested
using HCCscreen. Among them, 24 subjects were identified as positive and
307 (out of 331) as negative. Furthermore, four out of the 24
individuals with a positive HCCscreen test were later diagnosed as
having early stage liver cancer (less than 3 cm) within 6-8 months. The
early detection with HCCscreen allows earlier intervention with surgery,
which significantly increases the likelihood of cure. On the other hand,
none of HCCscreen-negative individuals were diagnosed clinically with
liver cancer in the same follow-up period. Therefore, at the time point,
this result demonstrated a 17% positive predictive value, a 100%
sensitivity and a 94% specificity in this cohort.
One of HCCscreen’s core technologies is Mutation Capsule, invented by
Genetron, which enables the accurate detection of hot spot mutations,
indels and hepatitis B virus (HBV) integrations commonly present in HCC
tumors. Besides the biomarkers described in this study, this assay can
be further optimized to detect more genetic alterations, such as copy
number variations. The optimized assay has been validated in additional
cohorts with >93% sensitivity and >98% specificity.
Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron, emphasized: "Some
developed countries have achieved extraordinary performance in reducing
morbidity and mortality of some cancer types, such as colorectal cancer
in the United States and gastric cancer in Japan, which need to thank
the efficient early screening of the cancers. Genetron is working
diligently and would like to launch the product for early screening of
liver cancer, therefore, to reduce mortality of liver cancer patients.
The similar technology can be adapted and developed to screen other
types of cancers after clinical validation, and we are dedicated to
providing effective technologies for the early detection of cancer in
high-risk populations, as well as in general populations.”
With a noninvasive blood test, the liquid biopsy technology can provide
important diagnostic indicators for asymptomatic HBV carriers. The
research team is currently conducting a larger scale clinical trial to
further improve and validate the method.
Background
Liquid biopsy using plasma cell free DNA (cfDNA) mutation profiles has
made great progress in recent years, and promising results have been
demonstrated in early screening of multiple cancer types.
Patients identified by HCCscreen as being positive for tumor-specific
markers in this prospective study were mostly asymptomatic as they had
very early stage liver cancer. Compared to the differentiation of
healthy individuals and hospitalized cancer patients in retrospective
studies, it could be more challenging to distinguish asymptomatic
early-stage HCC patients from at-risk individuals, however, the
prospective studies could be important to set up the algorithm and
threshold with favorable performance in the screening of early HCC, as
the screening of HCC most likely happens in the context of high-risk
individuals in clinical practice.
About Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd
As a leader in cancer precision medicine in China, Genetron is
practicing the research and development concept of “exploration,
discovery, application and change”. Genetron offers cancer researchers
and health care providers a full cycle of products and services from
prevention to treatment, including risk assessment, early screening,
molecular diagnosis, medication guidance, and prognosis monitoring.
Genetron maintains facilities worldwide totaling over 10,000 square
meters, with two research and development centers, one in China and one
in the United States, and four clinical diagnostic laboratories across
China. Genetron is accredited by both CAP and CLIA. The company also has
a team of multi-disciplinary experts covering cancer genomics,
bioinformatics, pharmacology, and clinical pathology.
Genetron has cooperated with some of the world’s top medical and
research institutes domestically and internationally on nearly 100
projects and has led many national or local scientific research projects
with publications in journals such as Nature Genetics, PNAS, and
Nature Communications. Genetron provides both diagnostic products
and services to hundreds of scientific research institutions and has
served tens of thousands of cancer patients. Its in-depth vision has
laid out opportunities both upstream and downstream in the industrial
chain for future development.
In the field of diagnosis and treatment, Genetron’s products and
services cover a spectrum of cancers, including but not limited to the
brain, lung, liver, colorectum, bladder, breast, stomach, and thyroid
cancers. In the field of cancer screening, Genetron has already
developed high sensitivity and specificity technology that is being
validated in larger cohorts. The rigorously validated technology
platform will hold promise for future earlier cancer screening.
About Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
The Cancer Hospital of CAMS was founded in 1958, and is the home of the
China National Cancer Clinical Medical Research Center, the National
Standardized Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Quality Control Center, and
the State Food and Drug Administration certified National Drug Clinical
Research Center. It integrates medical education and research and is the
authority for the nation’s basic research and clinical diagnosis and
treatment of cancer. The hospital is in the forefront of the
multidisciplinary and standardized comprehensive treatment of various
tumors in China. The annual outpatient visits are more than 840,000, and
the annual operations is more than 20,000.
The hospital has extensive academic influence internationally and
cooperates with the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer
(IARC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Cancer
Institute (NCI), and the MD Anderson Cancer Center. It has signed
strategic cooperation agreements with internationally renowned cancer
research and treatment institutions such as Mayo Clinic, University of
California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the UK Cancer Institute (CRUK).
About PNAS
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of
America (PNAS) is one of the world's most-cited and comprehensive
multidisciplinary scientific journals, which strives to publish only the
highest quality scientific research, and papers undergo rigorous peer
review and approval by an NAS member before publication. PNAS publishes
cutting-edge research, science news, Commentaries, Perspectives,
Colloquium Papers, Reviews, and actions of the NAS. The journal's
content spans the biological, physical, and social sciences and is
global in scope.
