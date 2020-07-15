Results of 3 Year Treasury Note Auction Held on 16 June 2020

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 03-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 16 JUNE 2020
1.
Security Name
03-Year Treasury Note
(TN03YR180626)
2.
Total Amount applied for(Face value)
K18.97 Billion
3.
Total Amount applied for(Cost value)
K16.65 Billion
4.
Amount allotted (Face value)
5.
Amount allotted (Cost value)
6.
Range of Successful Yields:
14.50%-18.00%
7.
Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):
16.42%
8.
Number of Bids:
18
9.
Number of Successful Bids:
For further details contact the following:-
