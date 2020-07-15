Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of 3 Year Treasury Note Auction Held on 16 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 02:16pm BST

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 03-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 16 JUNE 2020

1.

Security Name

03-Year Treasury Note

(TN03YR180626)

2.

Total Amount applied for(Face value)

K18.97 Billion

3.

Total Amount applied for(Cost value)

K16.65 Billion

4.

Amount allotted (Face value)

K18.97 Billion

5.

Amount allotted (Cost value)

K16.65 Billion

6.

Range of Successful Yields:

14.50%-18.00%

7.

Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):

16.42%

8.

Number of Bids:

18

9.

Number of Successful Bids:

18

For further details contact the following:-

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
  • e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 16 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 15)
AQ
09:37aBIOTRICITY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Indonesian skincare sector is expected to reach US$2.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion and Delivery of 400 Affordable Housing Projects by CMCEG in Taher, Algeria
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Completion of MCC17's Phase II of Hotel and Service Project in Kuala Lumpur
PU
09:36aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The Largest Mono-series Lead Smelting and Production System Technologically Patented and Designed by ENFI Started its Trial Operation
PU
09:36aGLOBALDATA : Sales loss in Q4 will not dampen long-term prospects for Dunelm
PU
09:36aVALE S A : Webinar ESG Tailings Dam Management
PU
09:36aUBI BANCA, UNIONCAMERE LOMBARDIA AND INNEXTA : a memorandum for collaboration and support to firms is signed
PU
09:36aPUBLIC SERVICE : Laser technology improves safety and performance
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota
3Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Banana Flour Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Product..
4UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading stock or options in Moderna Inc, Vaxart Inc, MGM Re..
5VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Moleculin Biotech, VBI Vaccines, Rigel Phar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group