July 14, 2020
Results of Auctions State Development Loans of
10 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result
The Results of the auctions of State Development Loans for 10 State Governments / Union Territories held on July 14, 2020.
|
|
Table
|
|
|
(₹ in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDHRA
|
GOA 2030
|
HARYANA
|
KARNATAKA
|
|
PRADESH
|
|
20231
|
2026
|
|
2032
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
100
|
1500
|
1000
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
12
|
10
|
3
|
6
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
122
|
45
|
58
|
125
|
(ii) Amount
|
3920
|
1050
|
6105
|
9745
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.48
|
6.41
|
4.4
|
5.7
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
46
|
8
|
4
|
15
|
(ii) Amount
|
900
|
95.5
|
1985
|
905
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
58.5714
|
97
|
63.7931
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
(3 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
(ii) Amount
|
190.7
|
4.5
|
15
|
95
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.25
|
100.12
|
100.04
|
100.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
(ii) Amount
|
100
|
4.5
|
15
|
95
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
52.4384
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
(14 bids)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.4501
|
6.3932
|
4.3849
|
5.6157
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
from primary dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
100
|
2000
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
MADHYA
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MANIPUR
|
RAJASTHAN
|
|
PRADESH 2035
|
20232
|
2030
|
2050
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
2000
|
150
|
500
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
15
|
3
|
10
|
30
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
79
|
69
|
32
|
29
|
(ii) Amount
|
3500
|
7760
|
1130
|
2750
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.52
|
4.39
|
6.42
|
6.55
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
52
|
5
|
9
|
9
|
(ii) Amount
|
926.5
|
2974
|
144.2
|
483
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
27.8947
|
90.7077
|
97.3333
|
42.3365
|
(ii) No.
|
(5 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
(6 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
(ii) Amount
|
73.5
|
26
|
5.8
|
17
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.39
|
100.02
|
100.12
|
100.02
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
(ii) Amount
|
73.5
|
26
|
5.8
|
17
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.4794
|
4.3816
|
6.4037
|
6.5488
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
accepted from primary dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
3000
|
150
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
RAJASTHAN
|
TAMILNADU
|
WEST BENGAL
|
Total
|
|
20553
|
20304
|
2035
|
|
Notified Amount
|
500
|
2000
|
1500
|
11250
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
35
|
10
|
15
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
20
|
240
|
77
|
896
|
(ii) Amount
|
2625
|
14277
|
3408
|
56270
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.55
|
6.41
|
6.54
|
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
55
|
53
|
259
|
(ii) Amount
|
990
|
2250
|
1393.75
|
13046.95
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
96.5854
|
92.4812
|
9.6094
|
|
(ii) No.
|
(3 bids)
|
(14 bids)
|
(6 bids)
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
1
|
16
|
9
|
67
|
(ii) Amount
|
10
|
486.2
|
106.25
|
1029.95
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100
|
100.06
|
100.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
1
|
16
|
9
|
67
|
(ii) Amount
|
10
|
250
|
106.25
|
703.05
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
51.4192
|
-
|
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
(16 bids)
|
-
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.55
|
6.4019
|
6.5071
|
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
accepted from primary dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devolvement of Primary
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
2500
|
1500
|
13750
|
|
|
|
|
1Haryana has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.
2Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 1000 cr.
3Rajasthan has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr. in the 35 year security 4Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/55
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
