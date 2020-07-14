Log in
Results of Auctions State Development Loans of 10 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 14, 2020

Results of Auctions State Development Loans of

10 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

The Results of the auctions of State Development Loans for 10 State Governments / Union Territories held on July 14, 2020.

Table

(₹ in crore)

ANDHRA

GOA 2030

HARYANA

KARNATAKA

PRADESH

20231

2026

2032

Notified Amount

1000

100

1500

1000

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

12

10

3

6

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

122

45

58

125

(ii) Amount

3920

1050

6105

9745

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.48

6.41

4.4

5.7

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

46

8

4

15

(ii) Amount

900

95.5

1985

905

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

58.5714

97

63.7931

(ii) No.

-

(3 bids)

(1 bids)

(2 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

14

3

1

5

(ii) Amount

190.7

4.5

15

95

Non-Competitive Price

100.25

100.12

100.04

100.42

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

14

3

1

5

(ii) Amount

100

4.5

15

95

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

52.4384

-

-

-

(ii) No.

(14 bids)

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.4501

6.3932

4.3849

5.6157

Amount of Underwriting accepted

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

100

2000

1000

2

MADHYA

MAHARASHTRA

MANIPUR

RAJASTHAN

PRADESH 2035

20232

2030

2050

Notified Amount

1000

2000

150

500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

15

3

10

30

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

79

69

32

29

(ii) Amount

3500

7760

1130

2750

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.52

4.39

6.42

6.55

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

52

5

9

9

(ii) Amount

926.5

2974

144.2

483

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

27.8947

90.7077

97.3333

42.3365

(ii) No.

(5 bids)

(3 bids)

(2 bids)

(6 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

8

3

4

3

(ii) Amount

73.5

26

5.8

17

Non-Competitive Price

100.39

100.02

100.12

100.02

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

8

3

4

3

(ii) Amount

73.5

26

5.8

17

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.4794

4.3816

6.4037

6.5488

Amount of Underwriting

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

accepted from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

3000

150

500

3

RAJASTHAN

TAMILNADU

WEST BENGAL

Total

20553

20304

2035

Notified Amount

500

2000

1500

11250

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

35

10

15

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

20

240

77

896

(ii) Amount

2625

14277

3408

56270

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.55

6.41

6.54

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

3

55

53

259

(ii) Amount

990

2250

1393.75

13046.95

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

96.5854

92.4812

9.6094

(ii) No.

(3 bids)

(14 bids)

(6 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

1

16

9

67

(ii) Amount

10

486.2

106.25

1029.95

Non-Competitive Price

100

100.06

100.31

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

1

16

9

67

(ii) Amount

10

250

106.25

703.05

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

51.4192

-

(ii) No.

-

(16 bids)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.55

6.4019

6.5071

Amount of Underwriting

NIL

NIL

NIL

accepted from primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary

NIL

NIL

NIL

Dealers

Total Allotment Amount

1000

2500

1500

13750

1Haryana has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.

2Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 1000 cr.

3Rajasthan has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr. in the 35 year security 4Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.

Press Release: 2020-2021/55

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC
