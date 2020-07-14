Results of Auctions State Development Loans of 10 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

The Results of the auctions of State Development Loans for 10 State Governments / Union Territories held on July 14, 2020.

Results of Auctions State Development Loans of

RAJASTHAN TAMILNADU WEST BENGAL Total 20553 20304 2035 Notified Amount 500 2000 1500 11250 Underwriting Notified Amount NIL NIL NIL Tenure 35 10 15 Competitive Bids Received (i) No. 20 240 77 896 (ii) Amount 2625 14277 3408 56270 Cut-off Yield (%) 6.55 6.41 6.54 Competitive Bids Accepted (i) No. 3 55 53 259 (ii) Amount 990 2250 1393.75 13046.95 Partial Allotment Percentage of Competitive Bids (i) Percentage 96.5854 92.4812 9.6094 (ii) No. (3 bids) (14 bids) (6 bids) Non-Competitive Bids Received (i) No. 1 16 9 67 (ii) Amount 10 486.2 106.25 1029.95 Non-Competitive Price 100 100.06 100.31 Non-Competitive Bids Accepted (i) No. 1 16 9 67 (ii) Amount 10 250 106.25 703.05 Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-Competitive Bids (i) Percentage - 51.4192 - (ii) No. - (16 bids) - Weighted Average Yield (%) 6.55 6.4019 6.5071 Amount of Underwriting NIL NIL NIL accepted from primary dealers Devolvement of Primary NIL NIL NIL Dealers Total Allotment Amount 1000 2500 1500 13750

1Haryana has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.

2Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 1000 cr.

3Rajasthan has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr. in the 35 year security 4Tamil Nadu has accepted an additional amount of ₹ 500 cr.