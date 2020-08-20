Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2022A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Market Notice

19 August 2020

Results of Bank of Jamaica FR 2.20% US-Indexed Note 2022A

Below are the results of Bank of Jamaica offer of BOJ FR 2.20% US-Indexed Note 2022A which opened on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 and closed today, Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

Instrument

ISIN

COUPON

Allocated Amount USD(MN)

(% p.a.)

FR BOJ US-INDEXED NOTE 2022A

JMG202000220

2.20

201.62

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:17:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aTAG IMMOBILIEN : to launch new convertible bond offering and simultaneously invite holders of its outstanding convertible bonds to offer their convertible bonds for purchase for cash
EQ
01:13aPGNIG GROUP : net profit up to over PLN 5.9bn in H1 2020
PU
01:13aB COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 2020
PU
01:13aONE REIT : Notice concerning Prepayment of Existing Borrowings (Finalization of Repayment Details)
PU
01:13aMILBON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
01:13aONE REIT : Notice concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
PU
01:13aMILBON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Presentation Materials
PU
01:13aBalance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of July 2020)
PU
01:13aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures additional one-well contract for low-emission rig under the Aker BP alliance
PU
01:13aVON ROLL : with decline in sales and special effects in the first half-year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG : MEIER TOBLER : 20.08.20 Résultat semestriel 2020.pdf (151 kB)
3FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : joins forces with Hyundai and CSIRO to fast track developm..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Taiwan to stop local sales for Chinese TV streaming services, not block them
5WESFARMERS LIMITED : WESFARMERS : Australian retailer Wesfarmers' profit beats view as lockdowns spur buying
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group