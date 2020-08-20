Results of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2022A

Market Notice
19 August 2020
Results of Bank of Jamaica FR 2.20% US-Indexed Note 2022A
Below are the results of Bank of Jamaica offer of BOJ FR 2.20% US-Indexed Note 2022A which opened on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 and closed today, Wednesday, 19 August 2020.
|
Instrument
|
ISIN
|
COUPON
|
Allocated Amount USD(MN)
|
|
|
(% p.a.)
|
|
FR BOJ US-INDEXED NOTE 2022A
|
JMG202000220
|
2.20
|
201.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:17:15 UTC