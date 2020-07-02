�से�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
July 02, 2020
Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on July 02, 2020 and
Settlement on July 03, 2020
A.
I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI :₹10,000 crores Total amount offered (Face value) by participants :₹70,686 crores Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI :₹10,000 crores
A.
II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
|
Security
|
6.79% GS 2027
|
7.26% GS 2029
|
6.68% GS 2031
|
6.57% GS 2033
|
No. of offers received
|
158
|
139
|
73
|
57
|
Total amount (face value) offered (in₹ crores)
|
22,119
|
30,336
|
11,954
|
6,277
|
No. of offers accepted
|
26
|
10
|
21
|
20
|
Total amount (face value)accepted by RBI (in ₹ crores)
|
3,785
|
3,000
|
2,066
|
1,149
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
5.8594
|
6.1427
|
6.2507
|
6.3071
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
105.19
|
107.33
|
103.41
|
102.35
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
5.8854
|
6.1675
|
6.2617
|
6.3258
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
105.04
|
107.16
|
103.32
|
102.18
|
Partial allotment % of competitive offers at cut off price
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
93.60
2
|
B.
I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS
|
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI
|
:₹10,000 crores
|
Total amount bid (Face value) by participants
|
:₹30,950 crores
|
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI
|
:₹10,000 crores
|
B.
II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE
|
Security
|
182 DTB 15102020
|
182 DTB 22102020
|
364 DTB 22042021
|
364 DTB 29042021
|
No. of bids received
|
5
|
4
|
29
|
30
|
Total bid amount (face value)(₹in crores)
|
6,250
|
1,300
|
9,400
|
14,000
|
No. of bids accepted
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹in crores)
|
5,250
|
750
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
3.3522
|
3.3500
|
3.3900
|
3.3900
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
99.05
|
98.99
|
97.35
|
97.29
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
3.3416
|
3.3500
|
3.3900
|
3.3900
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
99.06
|
98.99
|
97.35
|
97.29
|
Partial allotment % ofcompetitive bids at cut offprice
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/10
Chief General Manager
