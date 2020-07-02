Log in
Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on July 02, 2020 and Settlement on July 03, 2020

07/02/2020 | 04:39am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 02, 2020

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on July 02, 2020 and

Settlement on July 03, 2020

A.

I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI :10,000 crores Total amount offered (Face value) by participants :70,686 crores Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI :10,000 crores

A.

II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security

6.79% GS 2027

7.26% GS 2029

6.68% GS 2031

6.57% GS 2033

No. of offers received

158

139

73

57

Total amount (face value) offered (in₹ crores)

22,119

30,336

11,954

6,277

No. of offers accepted

26

10

21

20

Total amount (face value)accepted by RBI (in ₹ crores)

3,785

3,000

2,066

1,149

Cut off yield (%)

5.8594

6.1427

6.2507

6.3071

Cut off price (₹)

105.19

107.33

103.41

102.35

Weighted average yield (%)

5.8854

6.1675

6.2617

6.3258

Weighted average price (₹)

105.04

107.16

103.32

102.18

Partial allotment % of competitive offers at cut off price

NA

NA

NA

93.60

2

B.

I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI

:10,000 crores

Total amount bid (Face value) by participants

:30,950 crores

Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI

:10,000 crores

B.

II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE

Security

182 DTB 15102020

182 DTB 22102020

364 DTB 22042021

364 DTB 29042021

No. of bids received

5

4

29

30

Total bid amount (face value)(in crores)

6,250

1,300

9,400

14,000

No. of bids accepted

3

2

1

1

Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI (in crores)

5,250

750

2,000

2,000

Cut off yield (%)

3.3522

3.3500

3.3900

3.3900

Cut off price (₹)

99.05

98.99

97.35

97.29

Weighted average yield (%)

3.3416

3.3500

3.3900

3.3900

Weighted average price (₹)

99.06

98.99

97.35

97.29

Partial allotment % ofcompetitive bids at cut offprice

NA

NA

NA

NA

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/10

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:38:01 UTC
