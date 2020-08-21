�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
August 21, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 21, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 21, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore) Notified Minimum Additional Total ACU Nomenclature of Underwriting Competitive Commission Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate the Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted `100) 5.22% GS 2025 12,000 6,006 5,994 12,000 1.35 6.19% GS 2034 11,000 5502 5498 11,000 1.40 7.16% GS 2050 7,000 3507 3493 7,000 2.25

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 21, 2020.