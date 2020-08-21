Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 21, 2020

08/21/2020 | 05:19am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

फोन/Phone: 022-22660502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 21, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 21, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 21, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Notified

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Nomenclature of

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

the Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

`100)

5.22% GS 2025

12,000

6,006

5,994

12,000

1.35

6.19% GS 2034

11,000

5502

5498

11,000

1.40

7.16% GS 2050

7,000

3507

3493

7,000

2.25

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 21, 2020.

Press Release : 2020-2021/216

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:18:47 UTC
