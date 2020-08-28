�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 28, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 28, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore) Minimum Additional Total ACU Nomenclature of the Notified Underwriting Competitive Commission Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security Amount (MUC) Amount underwritten (paise per Amount Accepted `100) 5.09% GS 2022 3,000 1,512 1,488 3,000 0.98 5.77% GS 2030 18,000 9,009 8,991 18,000 7.63 GOI FRB 2033 4,000 2,016 1,984 4,000 10.00 New GS 2060 5,000 2,520 2,480 5,000 8.85

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 28, 2020.