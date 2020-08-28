�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संच ारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट: w w w .rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Of f ice, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
August 28, 2020
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 28, 2020
In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 28, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` crore)
|
|
|
Minimum
|
Additional
|
Total
|
ACU
|
Nomenclature of the
|
Notified
|
Underwriting
|
Competitive
|
Commission
|
Amount
|
Commitment
|
Underwriting
|
Cut-off rate
|
Security
|
Amount
|
(MUC)
|
Amount
|
underwritten
|
(paise per
|
|
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
`100)
|
5.09% GS 2022
|
3,000
|
1,512
|
1,488
|
3,000
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.77% GS 2030
|
18,000
|
9,009
|
8,991
|
18,000
|
7.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOI FRB 2033
|
4,000
|
2,016
|
1,984
|
4,000
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New GS 2060
|
5,000
|
2,520
|
2,480
|
5,000
|
8.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 28, 2020.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/244
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:12:12 UTC