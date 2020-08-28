Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 28, 2020

08/28/2020 | 05:13am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संच ारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: w w w .rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Of f ice, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 28, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 28, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 28, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Nomenclature of the

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

Amount

(MUC)

Amount

underwritten

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

`100)

5.09% GS 2022

3,000

1,512

1,488

3,000

0.98

5.77% GS 2030

18,000

9,009

8,991

18,000

7.63

GOI FRB 2033

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

10.00

New GS 2060

5,000

2,520

2,480

5,000

8.85

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 28, 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/244

Ajit Prasad

Director

