Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on July 17, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on July 17, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore) Notified Minimum Additional Total ACU Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate the Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per ` Amount Accepted 100) 5.09% GS 2022 3,000 1,512 1,488 3,000 0.01 5.79% GS 2030 18,000 9,009 8,991 18,000 0.05 GoI FRB 2033 4,000 2,016 1,984 4,000 0.57 7.19% GS 2060 5,000 2,520 2,480 5,000 0.22

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on July 17, 2020.