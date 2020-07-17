Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on July 17, 2020

07/17/2020 | 03:36am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 17, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on July 17, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on July 17, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Notified

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

the Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per `

Amount

Accepted

100)

5.09% GS 2022

3,000

1,512

1,488

3,000

0.01

5.79% GS 2030

18,000

9,009

8,991

18,000

0.05

GoI FRB 2033

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

0.57

7.19% GS 2060

5,000

2,520

2,480

5,000

0.22

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on July 17, 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/69

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 07:35:03 UTC
