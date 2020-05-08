Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 08, 2020

05/08/2020 | 05:04am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 08, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 08, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 08, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Notified

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

100)

5.09% GS 2022

3,000

1512

1488

3,000

0.04

New GS 2030

0.05

(Maturing on May 11,

10,000

5019

4981

10,000

2030)

7.19% GS 2060

6,000

3003

2997

6,000

0.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 08, 2020.

Press Release: 2019-2020/2330

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC
