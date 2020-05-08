�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone:022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
May 08, 2020
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 08, 2020
In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 08, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(₹ crore)
|
|
Notified
|
Minimum
|
Additional
|
Total
|
ACU
|
|
Underwriting
|
Competitive
|
Commission
|
Nomenclature of the
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Commitment
|
Underwriting
|
Cut-off rate
|
Security
|
underwritten
|
|
|
|
(MUC)
|
Amount
|
|
(paise per ₹
|
|
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
100)
|
5.09% GS 2022
|
3,000
|
1512
|
1488
|
3,000
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New GS 2030
|
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
(Maturing on May 11,
|
10,000
|
5019
|
4981
|
10,000
|
2030)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.19% GS 2060
|
6,000
|
3003
|
2997
|
6,000
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 08, 2020.
|
Press Release: 2019-2020/2330
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC