May 08, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 08, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 08, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Notified Minimum Additional Total ACU Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of the Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per ₹ Amount Accepted 100) 5.09% GS 2022 3,000 1512 1488 3,000 0.04 New GS 2030 0.05 (Maturing on May 11, 10,000 5019 4981 10,000 2030) 7.19% GS 2060 6,000 3003 2997 6,000 0.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 08, 2020.