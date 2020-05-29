प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 29, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 29, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum Additional Total ACU Notified Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate the Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted `100) 6.18% GS 2024 12,000 6006 5994 12,000 0.05 New GS 2034 11,000 5502 5498 11,000 0.13 7.16% GS 2050 7,000 3507 3493 7,000 0.54

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 29, 2020.