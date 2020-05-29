Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 29, 2020

05/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone:022-2266 0502

-मेलemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 29, 2020

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 29, 2020

In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 29, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

the Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

`100)

6.18% GS 2024

12,000

6006

5994

12,000

0.05

New GS 2034

11,000

5502

5498

11,000

0.13

7.16% GS 2050

7,000

3507

3493

7,000

0.54

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 29, 2020.

Press Release: 2019-2020/2419

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:00:01 UTC
