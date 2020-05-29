प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
संचार विभाग, केंद्रीय कार्यालय, एस.बी.एस.मार्ग, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
Website : www.rbi.org.in
फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502
इ-मेल email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
May 29, 2020
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on May 29, 2020
In the underwriting auctions conducted on May 29, 2020 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(` crore)
Minimum
Additional
Total
ACU
Notified
Underwriting
Competitive
Commission
Nomenclature of
Amount
Amount
Commitment
Underwriting
Cut-off rate
the Security
underwritten
(MUC)
Amount
(paise per
Amount
Accepted
`100)
6.18% GS 2024
12,000
6006
5994
12,000
0.05
New GS 2034
11,000
5502
5498
11,000
0.13
7.16% GS 2050
7,000
3507
3493
7,000
0.54
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on May 29, 2020.
Press Release: 2019-2020/2419
Ajit Prasad
Director
