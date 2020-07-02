Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of monitoring of credit institutions' maximum interest rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The June 2020 results of the monitoring of the maximum interest rates on deposits1 in Russian rubles of the top ten credit institutions2 attracting the largest amount of household deposits are as follows:

The first ten days of June - 5.01%;

The second ten days of June - 4.99%;

Data on changes in monitoring results are available on the Bank of Russia website.

1 The maximum interest rate at a credit institution is measured as follows:

- Maximum interest rates on deposits available to any client (including potential ones) without any limitations and preliminary conditions are taken into account. Deposits for special client categories (pensioners, children) and purposes (social, humanitarian, etc.) are excluded.

- Compound interest rates on deposits are out of scope.

- Interest rates that are effective provided that certain conditions are fulfilled (regular bank card turnover, a permanent minimum balance on a bank card, etc.) are not taken into account.

- Combined deposit products, i.e. deposits with additional conditions, are not considered. Such additional conditions for higher interest accrual may comprise, among other things, purchase of investment units in a certain amount, opening of an investment account, conclusion of an agreement on investment or endowment life insurance, buying an extra service package, etc.

- Deposits with maturities divided into periods with varying interest rates are out of scope.

The average maximum interest rate is calculated as an arithmetic mean of the maximum interest rates of the top ten credit institutions.

2 PJSC SBERBANK (1481) - www.sberbank.ru, PJSC SOVCOMBANK (963) - sovcombank.ru, VTB Bank (PJSC) (1000) - www.vtb.ru, JSC RAIFFEISENBANK (3292) - www.raiffeisen.ru, Bank GPB (JSC) (354) - www.gazprombank.ru, PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (1978) - mkb.ru, JSC ALFA-BANK (1326) - alfabank.ru, PJSC BANK FC OTKRITIE (2209) - www.open.ru, PJSC PROMSVYAZBANK (3251) - www.psbank.ru, JSC ROSSELKHOZBANK (3349) - www.rshb.ru. The monitoring was conducted by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Support Department using the information provided by the said websites. The published values are indicative.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aTARGA RESOURCES : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index
PR
10:31aGreen Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting
GL
10:30aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Successful issuance of inaugural Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
AQ
10:26aASPIRE MINING LIMITED : - Cancellation of Performance Rights
AQ
10:26aIBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola seals the purchase of the French renewables company Aalto Power for EUR100m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
4TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
5DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group