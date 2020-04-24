Results of the March Inflation Expectations Survey

According to the March survey, short- and medium-term inflation expectations of the financial and corporate sectors continued to move within the target band (3±1.5%).

One-year ahead inflation expectations of the financial and corporate sectors stayed unchanged from February at 2.0%.

The financial sector medium-term inflation expectations rose slightly from February, reaching 2.5% in March, while the corporates kept their expectations unchanged at 2.0%.

Anchored inflation expectations enhance the efficiency of the monetary policy in maintaining low, stable and predictable inflation in the medium run, which is one of the necessary preconditions of sustainable economic growth.

For the purpose of more transparent communication with the public, since May 2015 the NBS has been publishing regular monthly reports on inflation expectations of the financial sector, corporate sector, trade unions and households. The Report on the Results of the Inflation Expectations Survey and accompanying materials (methodology and the survey questionnaire) can be accessed on the NBS website, section Publications. The relevant historical time series are published in the Statistics section.

Governor's Office