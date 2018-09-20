Results of the Public Tender Offer of Total on Direct Energie

Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Following completion on July 6, 2018 of the acquisition of a 73.04%
stake in the share capital of Direct Energie at €42 per share, Total
welcomes the results of the public tender offer published by the
Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) yesterday, showing that Total S.A.
has acquired, at the same price, 9,354,390 shares under the centralized
procedure managed by Euronext Paris and 1,011,888 shares on the market.
Total will hold 44,417,802 shares of Direct Energie representing
44,820,386 voting rights, i.e. 95.37% of the share capital and at least
95.33% of the voting rights of this company.
Once the settlement of the shares tendered into the offer has been
completed, Total intends to request the implementation of the
squeeze-out procedure in accordance with the terms of its public tender
offer of July 26, 2018 at a price of €42 per share (dividend attached).
Total is pleased to be in a position to fully benefit from the new
perimeter comprised of Direct Energie and the other businesses of its
Gas, Renewables & Power (GRP) branch with a view to accelerating its
strategy of integration along the gas-electricity value chain in Europe
and development of low carbon energies, in line with its ambition to
become the responsible energy Major.
