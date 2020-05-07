Results of the Q2 2020 ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (41 KB)

Press Release

4 May 2020

Results of the Q2 2020 ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters

Expected effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent mitigation measures have a significant impact on inflation, growth and unemployment rate forecasts

longer-term inflation expectations unchanged Real GDP growth expectations for current and next year revised significantly - down and up respectively

Unemployment rate expectations revised up sharply for 2020 with only a gradual unwinding thereafter

Respondents to the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) for the second quarter of 2020 reported point forecasts for annual HICP inflation averaging 0.4%, 1.2% and 1.4% for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. These results represent downward revisions of 0.8, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points, respectively. Average longer-term inflation expectations (which, like all other longer-term expectations in this round of the SPF, refer to 2024) remained at 1.7%.

SPF respondents' expectations for growth in euro area real GDP averaged -5.5%, 4.3% and 1.7% for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. These represent large revisions from the previous round of

-6.6 percentage points for 2020 and +3.1 percentage points for 2021. At 1.4%, average longer-term expectations for real GDP growth were unchanged.

Average unemployment rate expectations stand at 9.4%, 8.9% and 8.4% for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. These represent upward revisions of 1.9, 1.5 and 1.1 percentage points, respectively. Expectations for the unemployment rate in the longer term were also revised up by 0.4 percentage points to 7.7%.

