Resumption of air traffic at Rostock-Laage airport: CENTOGENE AG tests airport employees for the SARS-CoV-2-virus

Testing of airport employees, who will be in contact with passengers as part of the forthcoming flight on Saturday, results were available the same evening

With its innovative scalable methods, CENTOGENE helps to employ these test strategies broadly

Preventative testing is an important element to facilitate a "new normalcy" after the debilitating shutdown

Cambridge, MA, USA & Rostock/Berlin, Germany, May 29, 2020 ? CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), specialized on the diagnosis of rare diseases, yesterday, tested employees of the Rostock-Laage airport for a SARS-CoV-2-virus infection, for the first time. The tests are part of preparations for the resumption of air traffic at Rostock-Laage airport. Tomorrow, on Saturday, the first aircraft from the Deutsche Lufthansa fleet will land since the forced shut down due to the corona pandemic. Tests were carried out on all airport employees who will be in contact with passengers on this Saturday's forthcoming flight. A scientific employee of CENTOGENE provided on-site training to airport personnel on professional handling of the tests developed by the company. The samples then were examined in CENTOGENE's laboratories. Results were available the same evening.

The cooperation with CENTOGENE will, henceforth, make it possible to carry out regular tests for the SARS-CoV-2-virus on all employees in direct contact with passengers. This practice will reduce infections as much as possible, and thereby contribute to making this "new way of travelling" as safe as possible for all passengers and airport employees in the long-term. "In times of a crisis, we all have a social responsibility. With our high quality and innovative diagnostic methods, we contribute to the reintroduction of some normality for all of us after this paralysing shutdown", said Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE. "We are convinced, that in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, only joint regional, national and international concepts can lead to success and the little objective discourse dominating the discussion in Germany at times must be brought to an end."

"The airport has made intensive preparations for the resumption of the passenger traffic and implemented all recommended measures for airports. With the additional testing of our employees, we will be able to reduce the risk of an infection at the Rostock-Laage airport drastically. In doing so, we are carrying out the first step of our specially developed concept "Pandemiefreies Reisen" (pandemic-free journey). We would like to thank CENTOGENE for taking part in our objective", said Dörthe Hausmann, director of the Rostock-Laage airport.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.

About Rostock-Laage airport

The Rostock-Laage airport (IATA: RLG; ICAO: ETNL) is the state airport of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Based on a close cooperation with the Bundeswehr, the civilian sector has been located in the Southern part of the airport since 1993. The airport is engaged in the segments of incoming and outgoing tourist traffic, general aviation and daily scheduled flights, currently to Munich. With its 24-hour operating permit, the site allows for logistics and express freight. On the 3300-meter runway, machines up to jumbo sized jets can take off and land. Because of its geographical location, close to the Baltic Sea, which can be reached in 35 minutes, the regional airport has increasingly established itself as a gateway for air trips to the Baltic Seas and handles the exchange of passengers and crews as a shuttle airport for cruises. For passenger turnarounds, the airport developed an individual product called "Seamless travel", which since 2015, has been implemented for several shipping companies.



