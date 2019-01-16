Resurgens Technology Partners : Announces Closing of Its $200 Million Flagship Private Equity Fund

Resurgens Technology Partners (“Resurgens”), an Atlanta-based private
equity firm focused on investing in North American-based, lower
middle-market software and tech-enabled services businesses, announced
the closing of its flagship fund at over $200 million in total
commitments, in excess of its target. The fund’s limited partners
include endowments, foundations, global asset managers, financial
institutions and state and national pension plans.
Founded by Fred Sturgis, John Baumstark and Adi Filipovic, Resurgens
focuses its investment strategy on “micro-tech” buyouts, targeting
niche-focused, profitable enterprise technology companies. Having worked
together over the past decade at two world-class private equity firms,
the Resurgens team of investors and operators believes they have built
and refined an innovative model for successful control investing in the
emerging micro-tech segment.
“In addition to the opportunity to work together as a team to launch
Resurgens, what really excites us is the chance to fill a gap in the
lower end of the tech buyout market,” said Sturgis, noting that most
tech private equity firms of Resurgens’ size are either primarily
focused on minority growth investments or lack deep operational and
control investment experience. “We are big believers that steadily
growing niche enterprise technology businesses can realize substantial
benefits from the operational improvements we are delivering to our
portfolio companies,” he added.
Resurgens made its first investment in 2017 with the acquisition of
Investment Metrics, a market leader in the institutional investment
performance analytics and reporting segment. The firm later acquired
InvestorForce from MSCI and combined the two companies. Resurgens made
its second platform investment in 2018, carving out Assurance Software
from Sungard Availability Services. Assurance, a SaaS-based business
continuity solutions provider, recently announced the acquisition of
UK-based ClearView.
Baumstark, an experienced CEO of several PE-backed tech companies,
spearheads what Resurgens believes is an innovative operating model in
its segment of the market. “Our strategy is to acquire a relatively
concentrated portfolio of companies, to invest deeply in a dedicated
operating team and to build a portfolio management system which is
unparalleled in our segment of the market,” Baumstark said.
The fund was raised without a placement agent; Proskauer acted as fund
counsel to Resurgens.
About Resurgens Technology Partners
Resurgens Technology Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm
focused on investing its $200 million fund in North American-based,
lower middle-market software and tech-enabled services businesses. The
Resurgens founders and broader team includes professionals with
significant investment and operating experience in the tech private
equity industry. The firm is building an operating and portfolio
management model that is differentiated in its market segment and will
help drive value to its portfolio companies. To learn more about
Resurgens and its investment strategy, please visit www.resurgenstech.com.
