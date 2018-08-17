Resurs publ : August 2018

Resurs Holding has been recognised by the Indecap Q30 fund as one of 30 Swedish listed companies with the highest proportion of women in management positions. Based on these criteria, Indecap Q30 has chosen to invest in Resurs.

Resurs Holding is one of 30 Swedish listed companies that Indecap Q30 has chosen to invest in to draw attention to companies with a high proportion of women in management positions in relation to their sector. Diversity and gender equality form one of six prioritised focus areas in Resurs' sustainability efforts and the distinction confirms the importance of this area for Resurs and its stakeholders.

'It is gratifying that we have been recognised in this context, particularly as recruitments to the company's Group Management over the past two years now mean we have three women in senior positions, which is a balanced representation between women and men. I also believe this is an important reflection of the fact that we, as a bank, insurance company, employer and listed company, have a responsibility as well as an opportunity to make a positive impact on society concerning these types of issues,' says Kenneth Nilsson, CEO Resurs Holding.

Diversity and equality are areas that have long been high on the agenda in social debate, and this is an important focus area for the Resurs Group for several reasons. A diverse organisation makes better decisions, and the Group wants to represent the diversity in society in order to offer better support and services.

'Resurs Holdings' long-term sustainability efforts are a foundation of our business strategy, with the focus always on our customers, partners and employees,' concludes Kenneth Nilsson.

About Resurs Holding

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 5.7 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the Group had 819 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 26.6 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Indecap Q30

The first Nordic fund with a focus on women's leadership. The Indecap Q30 fund invests in Swedish listed companies with a high proportion of women in management positions. The fund invests in the 30 Swedish listed companies that, according to Indecap's algorithm, are best in each sector at increasing the number of women in management positions.