Resurs publ : August 2018

Resurs Bank AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurs Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: RESURS), has issued SEK 700 million of senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic market. The 3 year bonds (with maturity August 2021) will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The offer attracted very strong demand and resulted in an oversubscribed orderbook.

The bonds are issued under Resurs Bank's MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 8 billion and pays a coupon of 3m Stibor + 1.50%. Settlement date will be 30 August 2018 and maturity date 30 August 2021.

Nordea and Swedbank acted as joint book runners in the transaction.

For additional information:

Peter Rosén, CFO & Head of IR, peter.rosen@resurs.se +46 736 56 49 34

Sofie Tarring, IR-Officer, sofie.tarring@resurs.se +46 736 44 33 95

About Resurs Holding:

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 5.7 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the Group had 819 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 26.6 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.