Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resurs publ : August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:44am CEST

Resurs Bank AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurs Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: RESURS), has issued SEK 700 million of senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic market. The 3 year bonds (with maturity August 2021) will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The offer attracted very strong demand and resulted in an oversubscribed orderbook.

The bonds are issued under Resurs Bank's MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 8 billion and pays a coupon of 3m Stibor + 1.50%. Settlement date will be 30 August 2018 and maturity date 30 August 2021.

Nordea and Swedbank acted as joint book runners in the transaction.

For additional information:
Peter Rosén, CFO & Head of IR, peter.rosen@resurs.se +46 736 56 49 34
Sofie Tarring, IR-Officer, sofie.tarring@resurs.se +46 736 44 33 95

About Resurs Holding:
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 5.7 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the Group had 819 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 26.6 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Resurs Holding AB (publ) published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aNEXTGENTEL : Invitation to Q2 2018 financial results presentation
AQ
09:24aRegulator Confirms Class Leading Improvement for Online Provider Push Doctor
BU
09:22aLARSEN & TOUBRO : board approves first-ever share buyback plan worth Rs 9,000 crore
AQ
09:22aDIC : Project of Commercializing Fast-Curing Prepreg Made with Carbon Fiber Composites for Automotive Applications is Selected by NEDO as a Major Research Project
PU
09:22aJEOL : ESR of Materials -Electrically Detected Magnetic Resonance 1-
PU
09:22aGILEAD SCIENCES : After MEDCAC vote, CMS CAR T coverage could come down to PROs
AQ
09:21aRIMINI STREET : Achieves Flawless ISO 9001 Audit for Seventh Consecutive Year
AQ
09:21aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Ransomware as a service Princess Evolution looking for affiliates
AQ
09:21aRIMINI STREET : Receives Court-Ordered $21. ...
AQ
09:18aTEXAS ROADHOUSE : Truck schedule for Aug. 9
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
4CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE FACED DELAY, WORK PROCEEDING: minister
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.