Resurs publ : July 2019

07/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Resurs's report for the second quarter 2019 will be published at 07:30 CET on July 23th. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Resurs's CFO Peter Rosén will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held in Swedish and can be followed on the web or over the phone. The presentation will also be translated into English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. To participate in the conference call, call one of the following numbers:

Sweden +46856642692

UK +443333009030

You can follow and listen to the presentation and the conference on the following pages:

Swedish: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-resurs-holding-q2-2019

English: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-resurs-holding-q2-2019

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on Resurs web www.resursholding.com

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

For additional information:
Sofie Tarring Lindell, IR-Officer, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se +46 736 44 33 95

About Resurs:
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 5.9 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Group had 732 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 29.2 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Resurs Holding AB (publ) published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:29:09 UTC
