Resurs publ : June 2019

Resurs Holding's subsidiary Resurs Bank has successfully extended its existing ABS financing of SEK 2.9 billion. This is in line with Resurs's strategy of long-term diversified financing.

An agreement to extend the existing ABS financing was signed on 19 June 2019. It comprises a securitisation of consumer loans, which is a form of structured financing known as asset-backed securities (ABS).

The extension means that a new 18-month revolving period has now commenced. This financing will take place with the assistance of a leading international bank.

More information is available from:

Peter Rosén, CFO & Head of IR, peter.rosen@resurs.se +46 736 56 49 34

Sofie Tarring Lindell, IR Officer, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se +46 736 44 33 95

