Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail Analytics Helped a Belgium Based Retail Company to Drive CX by 33% | Quantzig's New Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a multinational retail company. The customers today are savvier, well-informed, and wield more purchasing power than ever before. Owing to such factors retailers are now focusing on improving customer experience by improving their ability to cater to the needs of their customers. From that viewpoint, it's quite evident that retailers who leverage advanced retail analytics solutions are poised to gain an edge over their competitors in their ability to use data to improve customer experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005731/en/

With data being generated from disparate sources in the retail industry, companies have started realizing the true potential of retail analytics and its role in enhancing predictive capabilities to deliver better retail customer experiences. Due to this, leading retailers are now approaching analytics service providers like Quantzig to leverage advanced analytics solutions to improve customer experience and loyalty.

Request a free proposal to learn how retail analytics can help you tackle the challenges arising due to the data deluge in the retail sector.

The Business Problem

The client, a well-known Belgium based retailer, faced several challenges around customer experience management that needed to be addressed to ensure process compliance and drive customer satisfaction. For the client, adopting a retail analytics-based approach to address issues around customer experience seemed quite challenging as they were unsure of where to start and which solutions to consider.

“Our advanced retail analytics capabilities can help retailers improve efficiency and profitability across all points in the retail value chain,” says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, we adopted a comprehensive two-phased approach that helped generate real-time insights from customer data sets. The solutions and recommendation offered also empowered the retail company to improve its data management capability by leveraging a recurring data aggregation, analysis, and decision-making process. As a result, the client was able to improve customer experience, sales, and customer engagement rates.

We can help you tackle issues related to retail customer experience management. Contact our experts to know more about our retail analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve customer experience by 33%
  • Increase sales and profitability
  • Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on the benefits of retail analytics.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Analyzing factors that affect customer engagement rates
  • Analyzing customer data to improve process efficiency
  • Learn how our retail analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pIMPLANET : reports its interim 2019 results with significant improvments
PU
12:07pCFE : Piling installation at Moray East offshore wind farm crosses...
PU
12:07pPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pHomeowner Slashes Power Consumption by Half with Energy Storage System Install
GL
12:06pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS : 10th annual Ritchie Bros.' Corporate Kids Challenge surpasses $1.5 million raised for KidSport B.C.
AQ
12:05pLIGHTHOUSE GLOBAL : Projagg is in talks to work on enabling 30 Green Energy Buildings
AQ
12:05pNorton Rose Fulbright adds globally accomplished corporate partner in Dallas
GL
12:05pTHRIFTBOOKS : Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
BU
12:04pFreddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-736
GL
12:03pFACEBOOK : Dutch 'Big Brother' creator seeks court judgment over fake bitcoin ads on Facebook
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Air France-KLM shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group