Retail Analytics Helped a Belgium Based Retail Company to Drive CX by 33% | Quantzig's New Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a multinational retail company. The customers today are savvier, well-informed, and wield more purchasing power than ever before. Owing to such factors retailers are now focusing on improving customer experience by improving their ability to cater to the needs of their customers. From that viewpoint, it's quite evident that retailers who leverage advanced retail analytics solutions are poised to gain an edge over their competitors in their ability to use data to improve customer experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005731/en/

With data being generated from disparate sources in the retail industry, companies have started realizing the true potential of retail analytics and its role in enhancing predictive capabilities to deliver better retail customer experiences. Due to this, leading retailers are now approaching analytics service providers like Quantzig to leverage advanced analytics solutions to improve customer experience and loyalty.

Request a free proposal to learn how retail analytics can help you tackle the challenges arising due to the data deluge in the retail sector.

The Business Problem

The client, a well-known Belgium based retailer, faced several challenges around customer experience management that needed to be addressed to ensure process compliance and drive customer satisfaction. For the client, adopting a retail analytics-based approach to address issues around customer experience seemed quite challenging as they were unsure of where to start and which solutions to consider.

“Our advanced retail analytics capabilities can help retailers improve efficiency and profitability across all points in the retail value chain,” says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, we adopted a comprehensive two-phased approach that helped generate real-time insights from customer data sets. The solutions and recommendation offered also empowered the retail company to improve its data management capability by leveraging a recurring data aggregation, analysis, and decision-making process. As a result, the client was able to improve customer experience, sales, and customer engagement rates.

We can help you tackle issues related to retail customer experience management. Contact our experts to know more about our retail analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve customer experience by 33%

Increase sales and profitability

Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on the benefits of retail analytics.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing factors that affect customer engagement rates

Analyzing customer data to improve process efficiency

Learn how our retail analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005731/en/