Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025

10/17/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

Private brand items will contain no synthetic colors, artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, MSGs or high fructose corn syrup

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced a landmark commitment to make the private brand products it provides to local brands and their customers cleaner and more natural by 2025. The company, which provides private brand products as a service to Ahold Delhaize USA brands Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN’S, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop, has committed to removing all of the following from all of its private brand product lines:

  • Synthetic colors
  • Artificial flavors
  • Artificial preservatives
  • Artificial sweeteners
  • MSGs
  • High fructose corn syrup

As part of this commitment, Retail Business Services also plans to continue product innovations that reduce salt and sugar, advance transparency and sustainable chemistry practices used in products and packaging, and dramatically reduce plastic and packaging waste. The company also plans to produce more allergen-free products and will further strengthen its guidelines for Nature’s Promise, its free-from and organic brand.

“We’re extremely proud to make this commitment and deliver cleaner, more transparent, and more nutritious private brand products, while preserving the great value, taste and quality consumers expect and deserve on these items,” said Juan De Paoli, senior vice president of Private Brands for Retail Business Services. “At our core, we are about making it easier for everyday shoppers to buy better, and this initiative does just that.” 

Retail Business Services is one of the grocery retail industry’s largest providers of private brand products. Its private brand lines include: local brand namesake lines, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, CareOne, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Etos, Companion, Limited Time Originals, Guaranteed Value and Cha-Ching.

Considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize, comprise the fourth largest grocery retail group in the United States. 

About Retail Business Services
Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to six East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as the country’s largest online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Merchandising & Marketing Services, Private Brand Products, Pharmacy Services, Sourcing, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com

CONTACTS:
Christy Phillips-Brown
cphillips-brown@retailbusinessservices.com
704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters
erin.dewaters@retailbusinessservices.com
704-310-3884

© GlobeNewswire 2018
