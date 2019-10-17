Log in
Retail Business Services' ScanIt Mobile In-Store Frictionless Checkout Solution to Reach 30 Grocery Retail Stores by Year End

10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, is marking a frictionless technology milestone as use of ScanIt Mobile, its proprietary in-store, frictionless checkout solution for retailers, expands to nearly 30 grocery stores by year end.   

“At Retail Business Services, we’re focused on creating the next generation of grocery retail,” said Paul Scorza, EVP, IT and CIO for Retail Business Services. “A key part of this is developing new technologies that support consumers’ changing preferences for how they want to shop. For consumers who want to skip the checkout line and pay with their smartphones, we’re excited to see the use of our in-store frictionless solution continue to grow. At the same time, we continue to evaluate ways to open up new possibilities for the future.”

Created in Retail Business Services’ innovation lab and tech hub, ScanIt Mobile in-store frictionless checkout and payment is now being used by two local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Stop & Shop and GIANT/MARTIN’S at its new Giant Heirloom Markets.

For stores that feature the frictionless payment technology, two shopping options are available:

  • For customers shopping with a mobile device, a wallet and payment option is incorporated into Retail Business Services’ ScanIt Mobile application. A customer shops the store, scanning product bar codes with their mobile phone. At the completion of the shop, the customer simply exits the store through a designated checkout lane, a “payment approved” message appears as the customer walks through and the customer is charged for purchases.
  • A customer can also use a ScanIt Mobile handheld device available for pick-up at the front of stores. The customer uses the scanning device to shop and can transfer the session over to a smartphone for a frictionless checkout. In the same way as a customer scanning with a mobile phone does, a customer utilizing a handheld scanning device transfers the session to a mobile phone and exits the store through a designated checkout lane.

For further ease of payment, services such as PayPal, Venmo, Apply Pay and Google Pay are also integrated into the wallet, enabling the customer to link information from these popular payment platforms.

Use of the technology is projected to continue to expand in 2020 and beyond, and Retail Business Services continues to develop additional frictionless technologies and formats for the future.

About Retail Business Services
Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to six East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as the country’s largest online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Merchandising & Marketing Services, Private Brand Products, Pharmacy Services, Sourcing, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com

CONTACT

Christy Phillips-Brown
704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters
704-310-3884

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8321e9f-9c9a-437e-b533-cb038cfdc255

Primary Logo

ScanIt Mobile

Retail Business Services' proprietary in-store frictionless checkout solution.

