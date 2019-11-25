Log in
Retail Business Services Strengthens Product Data Capabilities

11/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced that it has a new initiative underway to strengthen product data capabilities for Ahold Delhaize USA companies. Through the work, supported by Syndigo, Retail Business Services will join the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) to enable access to best-in-class product data for the retail brands it supports.

“Customers expect clear, consistent, accurate information about the products that they purchase online or in stores,” said Chris Adams, vice president of Category Management Services for Retail Business Services. “By joining GDSN, we’ll be able to better equip the local brands with product data and in turn, customers will experience increased accuracy and transparency.”

The move is the latest at Retail Business Services to strengthen data capabilities. In addition to joining GDSN, Retail Business Services also engages with GS1 to support the development of global data standards. The company is also the largest participant in SmartLabel, a global program to provide consumers with instantaneous access to detailed information about thousands of food, beverage, personal care, household and pet care products, with more than 11,000 private brand products enrolled in the program.

“We aim to be best in class when it comes to product data,” added Adams. “By taking a comprehensive approach to access, best practices and innovation in this space, we can provide the best data services to the grocery retail brands we support.”

“We are pleased to continue to support Retail Business Services in their product content journey, including their data quality improvement efforts," said Paul Salay, Chief Executive Officer at Syndigo. "This strengthens our existing relationship, as Retail Business Services can now offer both core content and GDSN syndication capabilities through Syndigo to their supplier partners, providing a more seamless transfer of data."

About Retail Business Services
Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to six East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as the country’s largest online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Merchandising & Marketing Services, Private Brand Products, Pharmacy Services, Sourcing, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit https://www.retailbusinessservices.com

About Syndigo
Syndigo helps clients grow sales by providing extensive product content, nutrition information and digital media that power engaging experiences across brands, distributors and retailers. Clients in industries such as foodservice, hardlines, grocery, home improvement and DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive aftermarket apparel, and healthcare all benefit from Syndigo’s integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, which enables clients to collect, store, manage, audit, syndicate and publish, then analyze their product content across the largest trading network of brand and recipients in the world. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com.

CONTACT
Christy Phillips-Brown
704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters
704-310-3884

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
