Retail Business Services Subsidiary Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Protein Packaging Facility

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elected officials, business leaders and other dignitaries gathered in North Kingstown, R.I., on Oct. 12 for the groundbreaking ceremony for Infinity Meat Solutions’ new 200,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art fresh protein packaging facility, which will create more than 700 food manufacturing, supply chain and distribution jobs in Rhode Island and account for more than $100 million of investment in the state. The new facility will handle beef, ground beef, pork and prepared meats for meal solutions, such as marinated and stuffed meat. Infinity Meat Solutions is a subsidiary of Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA.

“At Retail Business Services, we're always seeking innovative solutions that enable the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA to provide fresh, quality products to their customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services. “With this facility, we're excited to enhance supply chain operations, as well as create hundreds of new jobs in Rhode Island. We appreciate the strong partnership with so many on this facility, especially the State of Rhode Island. We look forward to the completing the project and opening our doors in the first half of 2020."

At the groundbreaking event, Retail Business Services announced that Cargill Protein will consult on the construction of the facility and manage the site’s operations and workforce.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Retail Business Services on this facility,” said Tom Windish, Cargill Protein’s Retail Channel president. “This new facility will deliver great-tasting, creative new meal options to grocers across the region. We look forward to being a good employer and civic partner in Rhode Island and the North Kingstown community.”

The Dennis Group has been selected as the design-build firm for the facility, which will be located in Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, R.I.

"With the creation of 700 new jobs and a $100 million facility in Quonset, Infinity Meat Solutions is committed to the future of Rhode Island," said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo. "This groundbreaking is tangible proof that our economic development approach is working. I'm excited that construction is officially underway, and I'm already looking forward to the ribbon cutting!”

“The Rhode Island Community Food Bank serves 53,000 people every month who are struggling to afford enough food for themselves and their families,” said Lisa Blackman, Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. “This generous gift will help us provide thousands of healthy meals for families in need this fall.”

In May 2018, the Board of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation voted to authorize Infinity Meat Solutions tax credits from the Rebuild Rhode Island and Qualified Jobs Tax Credit Programs. Infinity Meat Solutions is eligible for an average of approximately $948,000 in Qualified Jobs incentives each year for up to 10 years, beginning when the company reaches certain hiring benchmarks and employees are paying Rhode Island income taxes. In addition, the company is eligible for $1.9 million in Rebuild RI tax credits to support the construction of its new facility and a sales tax rebate on construction materials purchased in Rhode Island. In all, Infinity Meat Solutions will add nearly $60 million of activity to Rhode Island's economy each year and generate more than $10 million in additional state revenue over the next 10 years.

“We are very pleased for Infinity Meat Solutions to break ground on this exciting facility, which will soon host more than 700 new Rhode Island workers,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “Infinity Meat Solutions had many options for where to build, but we are proud they have selected Rhode Island, joining more than 25 other companies that are landing or expanding here. We congratulate all involved and look forward to Infinity Meat Solutions’ success in our state.”

“We are excited to welcome Infinity Meat Solutions to Quonset Business Park,” said Steven King, Managing Director of Quonset Development Corporation. “The $100 million investment in the state-of-the-art facility and creation of 700 jobs are a great addition to Quonset and Rhode Island.”

