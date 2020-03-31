Retail Holdings N.V. : Distribution Payment

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. ("ReHo") issued today this explanation regarding the payment date of the previously announced $0.50 per Share distribution.

The $0.50 per Share distribution represents approximately 30.5% of ReHo's closing stock price on March 30, 2020. Pursuant to FINRA rules, when a distribution is declared in a per share amount that exceeds 25% of a company's stock price, the date on which that company's shares will begin to trade without the distribution, or ex-distribution, is the first business day following the payment date. Because the distribution is expected to exceed 25% of ReHo's Share price, FINRA will apply this rule, and ReHo expects, in accordance with this rule, that the ex-distribution date as set by FINRA, will be April 16, 2020, the first business day following the payment date for the distribution which is April 15, 2020. Shareholders who sell their Shares prior to the ex-distribution date, April 16, 2020, will not receive the $0.50 cash distribution.

The Company is not able at this time to say whether the distribution will constitute a return of capital or a dividend for US federal income tax purposes. This will only be ascertained with certainty following the closing of the Company's year-end accounts sometime after December 31, 2020.

Shareholders who have additional questions are advised to contact their broker or financial advisor.

Media Contact:

Amy Pappas

914-238-8831

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.