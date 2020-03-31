Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail Holdings N.V. : Distribution Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:37pm EDT

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. ("ReHo") issued today this explanation regarding the payment date of the previously announced $0.50 per Share distribution.

The $0.50 per Share distribution represents approximately 30.5% of ReHo's closing stock price on March 30, 2020. Pursuant to FINRA rules, when a distribution is declared in a per share amount that exceeds 25% of a company's stock price, the date on which that company's shares will begin to trade without the distribution, or ex-distribution, is the first business day following the payment date. Because the distribution is expected to exceed 25% of ReHo's Share price, FINRA will apply this rule, and ReHo expects, in accordance with this rule, that the ex-distribution date as set by FINRA, will be April 16, 2020, the first business day following the payment date for the distribution which is April 15, 2020. Shareholders who sell their Shares prior to the ex-distribution date, April 16, 2020, will not receive the $0.50 cash distribution.

The Company is not able at this time to say whether the distribution will constitute a return of capital or a dividend for US federal income tax purposes. This will only be ascertained with certainty following the closing of the Company's year-end accounts sometime after December 31, 2020.

Shareholders who have additional questions are advised to contact their broker or financial advisor.

Media Contact:
Amy Pappas
914-238-8831

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-holdings-nv-distribution-payment-301032859.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:46p31.03.2020, 21 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 compounded by the oil price deterioration impact [pdf, 23.4 KB]
PU
03:44pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
03:41pStolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second half
RE
03:39pFemale Physicians Join Forces, Fight COVID-19 With Shared Resources, Protocols, and Clinical Trials
PR
03:39pAPPLIED MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pRETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. : Distribution Payment
PR
03:36pEMX ROYALTY : Company Presentation
PU
03:36pALTIUM : Launches Altium Stories
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group