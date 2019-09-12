Retail Industry Leaders Association : Press ReleaseLeading Retailers Welcome Tariff Delay

By [ Jennifer Safavian ]

Washington, DC

09/12/2019



###

International Trade

Public Policy

Supply Chain

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 14:01:04 UTC

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) issued the following statement from Jennifer Safavian, RILA executive vice president of government affairs, in response to the president's announcement, via Twitter, delaying the tariff increase for Lists 1-3 from 25 percent to 30 percent until October 15:RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.