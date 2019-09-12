Retail Industry Leaders Association : Press ReleaseLeading Retailers Welcome Tariff Delay

Leading Retailers Welcome Tariff Delay
The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) issued the following statement from Jennifer Safavian, RILA executive vice president of government affairs, in response to the president's announcement, via Twitter, delaying the tariff increase for Lists 1-3 from 25 percent to 30 percent until October 15:'Leading retailers are hopeful the president's gesture of good will in delaying the tariff increases will lead to productive talks between the United States and China next month. A resolution is sorely needed that puts an end to the tariff increases.
'The damaged caused by the trade war is escalating. Economic indicators continue to signal a slow-down in growth. Investors are skittish, markets are volatile and uncertainty over tariffs is stalling business investments and job creation. Consumer confidence is the one pillar of strength in the US economy, and the president's tariff strategy is threatening that as higher prices will be imposed on consumer goods with increased tariffs.
'Negotiating a path forward that puts an end to the erratic tariff increases and provides some dose of certainty to businesses should be the goal for the October trade discussions.'
RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.
Tags
###
-
International Trade
-
Public Policy
-
Supply Chain
Disclaimer
Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 14:01:04 UTC