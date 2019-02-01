Retail Jobs Grew Nearly 15,000 in January Over December

Retail industry employment in January was down by 15,100 jobs unadjusted
from a year earlier but increased 14,800 jobs seasonally adjusted from
December, the National Retail Federation said today. The retail numbers,
which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants,
came as the nation added 304,000 jobs overall compared with December,
the Labor Department said.
“January figures are always complicated to understand given weather and
holiday hiring along with the Labor Department’s annual benchmarking
process of updating seasonal adjustment factors and population numbers,”
NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Nonetheless, today’s numbers
reinforce that the economy is in a good place and businesses are seeing
demand for goods and services and consequently hiring more workers.”
January’s retail job numbers built on a revised loss of 21,000 jobs in
December from November. December was originally reported as a 15,200-job
gain over November. The three-month moving average as of January showed
an increase of 8,400 jobs.
January saw a surprising month-over-month gain of 17,400 jobs in
sporting goods, hobby and book stores, a category that has been volatile
with mostly negative job numbers, along with increases of 2,900 jobs at
food and beverage stores, 2,600 at furniture stores and 1,500 at
electronics and appliance stores. There were losses of 12,100 jobs at
general merchandise stores, which includes department stores, and 2,700
at health and personal care product stores.
Economy-wide, average hourly earnings in January were up 3 cents over
December to $27.56 and up 85 cents from a year ago, a year-over-year
increase of 3.2 percent. The Labor Department said unemployment was 4
percent, up from 3.9 percent in December.
Kleinhenz noted that retail job numbers reported by the Labor Department
do not provide an accurate picture of the industry because they count
only employees who work in stores while excluding retail workers in
other parts of the business such as corporate headquarters, distribution
centers, call centers and innovation labs.
