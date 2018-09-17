Retail Pioneer Alshaya Embarks on Retail Reimagined Journey with JDA

Alshaya,
a retail franchise pioneer in the Middle East and operator of some of
the world's best-known retail brands - including H&M, Victoria's Secret,
Mothercare, Debenhams, Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory and Pottery
Barn - has selected JDA
Software, Inc., to build an end-to-end SaaS-based Intelligent
Retail footprint as part of a wider enterprise transformation to improve
operational efficiency, deliver a superior customer experience, and
enable ongoing growth and innovation.
Alshaya operates nearly 90 leading international brands across a
footprint of more than 4,000 stores, supported by 53,000 employees in
the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Turkey and Europe. Its
multi-brand, multi-market portfolio covers a range of sectors including
Fashion & Footwear, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Optics, Home
Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment.
“As we mature our omni-channel offer, we wanted a supply chain partner
who was able to support the scale and complexity of our business,” said
Steve Marston, chief information officer at M.H. Alshaya Co. “As well as
being more agile with our merchandising and inventory management, we
also want to unite our supply chain planning and execution across our
transportation and warehouse operations. We are delighted to partner
with JDA to support our vision of growth.”
Alshaya has selected a powerful, end-to-end Intelligent Retail footprint
and complete services portfolio from JDA that will deployed as part of a
multiyear supply chain journey, in a SaaS model. These include:
-
JDA Intelligent Planning solutions: Covering JDA Enterprise Planning,
JDA Assortment, JDA Space and Category Management solutions, JDA Price
and Promotions and more
-
JDA Intelligent Fulfillment solutions: Covering JDA Demand, JDA
Fulfillment, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Transportation
Management solutions
-
JDA Intelligent Store solutions: Covering the full JDA Enterprise
Store Operations solutions portfolio for workforce management
operations in Alshaya’s food business.
-
In addition, JDA will provide consulting, education, and training
support to Alshaya teams
Alshaya selected JDA as its supply chain solution provider for this
large-scale, multi-year project based on its decade-long cloud
experience and its pivot to a SaaS model, as well as its experience
working with major retail brands on large scale, successful and
transformative deployments and its strong expertise in the Middle
Eastern region.
“This is the beginning of an exciting journey for us with Alshaya to
create a truly end-to-end SaaS-based retail supply chain footprint that
delivers significant value to the business and its customers,” said
Johan Reventberg, President, EMEA, JDA. “We look forward to working with
such a retail pioneer, leveraging our entire retail solutions and
strategic services portfolio, to support them across their impressive
international footprint.”
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
About M.H. Alshaya Co.
Alshaya is a leading international franchise operator for nearly 90 of
the world’s most recognised retail brands including Starbucks, H&M,
Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The
Cheesecake Factory, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.
The company operates over 4,000 stores across diverse customer sectors:
Fashion & Footwear, Health & Beauty, Food, Optics, Pharmacy, Home
Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment. Alshaya’s stores can be found
in markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Turkey and
Europe and the company employs more than 53,000 people from over 120
nationalities. The company has established itself as the industry leader
across these territories through a combination of local market
understanding and a comprehensive commitment to customer service. Visit: www.alshaya.com
