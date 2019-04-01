Retail Sales Dropped 0.2% in February

By Harriet Torry and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON-An important measure of consumer spending fell in February, pointing to modest spending as the first quarter progressed.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in February from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Monday. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal had estimated a 0.2% increase for February.

Excluding the volatile categories of autos and gas, retail sales fell by 0.6% in February.

Retail sales for January were revised higher, to a 0.7% increase from an earlier reading of a 0.2% gain.

Retail sales have been mixed in recent months, dropping a worrying 1.6% in December, at the height of the holiday shopping season. They were flat in November.

In February, consumers spent more on vehicles but reined in their spending in several other major categories. Sales of furniture, electronics, building materials, food and clothing all declined on the month.

February department store sales slipped 0.5% on the month and were down 4% from February 2018. Sales at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants like Amazon.com, were up 0.9% from January and up 10% compared with a year earlier.

Monday's report showed car and truck sales rose 0.7% in February. Gas station sales advanced 1%. Restaurant sales inched up 0.1% from January. In total, February retail sales increased 2.2% from a year earlier.

Consumer-sentiment readings have been mixed in recent months but broadly remain at a high level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Chief Executive Robert Gamgort in early March said "all the evidence that we have is that the consumer is really strong... we're bullish on the U.S. consumer."

Still, some corporate executives see tailwinds slowing.

"I don't think the tenor is quite as bullish as it was a year ago for consumer sentiment as we see it. Not terrible but not quite as good as it was," Liberty Media Corp. Chief Executive Greg Maffei said at a conference March 11.

"The perception that the tax cut was going to be beneficial, the stock market was rising, some of those things have abated," he added.

Weaker than expected sales growth in February, coupled with January's 0.7% rise suggest consumer spending began the year on a somewhat shaky footing, which will feed into the broader pace of economic growth in the first quarter.

The economy expanded at a 2.2% annual pace in the fourth quarter, and forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Friday projected a 1.3% pace for the first quarter.

The Commerce Department's retail sales report can be found at http://www.census.gov/retail/marts/www/marts_current.pdf.