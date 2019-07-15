Log in
Retail Sales Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

07/15/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                Jun      +0.1%   (23)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex autos               Jun      +0.2%   (20)  +0.5% 
          0830  Import Prices               Jun      -0.8%   (11)  -0.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jun      +0.2%   (22)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jun       78.1%  (17)   78.1% 
          1000  Business Inventories        May      +0.3%   (15)  +0.5% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jul       64     (13)   64 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Jun       1.27M  (12)   1.269M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +0.1%         -0.9% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jun       1.29M  (13)   1.294M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      -0.3%         +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 13     216K   (15)    209K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jul       3.9    (11)   0.3 
          1000  Leading Index               Jun      +0.0%   (14)  +0.0% 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       99.0   (17)   98.2* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*July Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

