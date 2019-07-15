Retail Sales Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.1% (23) +0.5%
-- ex autos Jun +0.2% (20) +0.5%
0830 Import Prices Jun -0.8% (11) -0.3%
0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.2% (22) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 78.1% (17) 78.1%
1000 Business Inventories May +0.3% (15) +0.5%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 64 (13) 64
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.27M (12) 1.269M
-- percent change Jun +0.1% -0.9%
0830 Building Permits Jun 1.29M (13) 1.294M
-- percent change Jun -0.3% +0.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 13 216K (15) 209K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 3.9 (11) 0.3
1000 Leading Index Jun +0.0% (14) +0.0%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 99.0 (17) 98.2*
(Prelim)
*July Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
