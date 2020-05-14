Retail Sales Indices

Retail sales volume decreased by 0.2% on annual basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices (2015=100) decreased by 0.2% in March 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 8.7%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 3.2%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.0%.

Retail sales volume annual rate of change (%), March 2020



Retail sales volume decreased by 8.1% on monthly basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 17.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 6.9%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 8.9%.

Retail sales volume monthly rate of change (%), March 2020



Retail sales volume annual and monthly rate of change(%), March 2020



Retail turnover increased by 8.1% on annual basis

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 32.2%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.4%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 9.4%.

Retail turnover annual rate of change(%), March 2020



Retail turnover decreased by 8.1% on monthly basis

Retail turnover with current prices decreased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 16.5%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 15.5%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 10.7%.

Retail turnover monthly rate of change(%), March 2020



Retail turnover annual and monthly rate of change(%), March 2020



The next release on this subject will be on June 12, 2020.

Explanations:

Annual changes refer to the change of calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the previous month.

Value Added Tax (VAT) Declarations are used as the data source in the calculation of Retail Sales Indices. With the General Communique on Tax Procedure Law No. 518, dated 24 March 2020; The deadlines for submission of March, April and May 2020 VAT Declarations have been extended until the end of Monday, July 27, 2020, and all the VAT Declarations of March 2020 have not been submitted by the relevant parties. For this reason, Retail Sales Indices for March 2020 were calculated using alternative data sources such as e-invoice and e-archive invoice, card payment data in addition to VAT declarations in line with international norms and methodologies. After the VAT Declaration data are provided, the published indexes will be revised if necessary.