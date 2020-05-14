Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail Sales Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Retail sales volume decreased by 0.2% on annual basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices (2015=100) decreased by 0.2% in March 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 8.7%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 3.2%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.0%.

Retail sales volume annual rate of change (%), March 2020

Retail sales volume decreased by 8.1% on monthly basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices decreased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 17.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 6.9%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 8.9%.

Retail sales volume monthly rate of change (%), March 2020

Retail sales volume annual and monthly rate of change(%), March 2020

Retail turnover increased by 8.1% on annual basis

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 32.2%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.4%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 9.4%.

Retail turnover annual rate of change(%), March 2020

Retail turnover decreased by 8.1% on monthly basis

Retail turnover with current prices decreased by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 16.5%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 15.5%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 10.7%.

Retail turnover monthly rate of change(%), March 2020

Retail turnover annual and monthly rate of change(%), March 2020

The next release on this subject will be on June 12, 2020.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Explanations:

Annual changes refer to the change of calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the previous month.

Value Added Tax (VAT) Declarations are used as the data source in the calculation of Retail Sales Indices. With the General Communique on Tax Procedure Law No. 518, dated 24 March 2020; The deadlines for submission of March, April and May 2020 VAT Declarations have been extended until the end of Monday, July 27, 2020, and all the VAT Declarations of March 2020 have not been submitted by the relevant parties. For this reason, Retail Sales Indices for March 2020 were calculated using alternative data sources such as e-invoice and e-archive invoice, card payment data in addition to VAT declarations in line with international norms and methodologies. After the VAT Declaration data are provided, the published indexes will be revised if necessary.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aAmWINS Announces Exclusive Cyber Umbrella Program to Combat Silent Cyber Incidents
BU
06:03aEMPIRE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD : Announces Ortho@Home for Convenient and Affordable Access to Orthodontic Benefits from Home
BU
06:03aIMPOSSIBLE FOODS : Hosts Virtual Cook-A-Thon to Combat Hunger
BU
06:02aDIÖS FASTIGHETER PUBL : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Diös Fastigheter AB (publ)
AQ
06:02aAPOLO II ACQUISITION : Terrace Global Announces Agreement With the Flowr Corporation to Jointly Develop Outdoor Medical Cannabis Project in Portugal
BU
06:02aASSOCIATESMD : Offers Stay in Your Car Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests
BU
06:02aMTN : Cuts Capex Guidance, Warns of Coronavirus Impact -- Update
DJ
06:02aANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD : Announces Ortho@Home for Convenient and Affordable Access to Orthodontic Benefits from Home
BU
06:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Xspray Pharma AB (publ)
AQ
06:01aICG TRUST : Annual Financial Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
4BILFINGER SE : BILFINGER : Q1 2020 financial results
5FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group