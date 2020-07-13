Retail Sales Indices

Log in
07/13/2020 | 07:26am EDT
Retail sales volume decreased by 16.7% on annual basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices (2015=100) decreased by 16.7% in May 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 25.5%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 22.6%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 3.0%.

Retail sales volume annual rate of change (%), May 2020

Retail sales volume increased by 3.8% on monthly basis

Retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 3.8% in May 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 17.3%, food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 7.7%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 0.3%.

Retail sales volume monthly rate of change (%), May 2020

Retail sales volume annual and monthly rate of change (%), May 2020

Retail turnover decreased by 11.6% on annual basis

Retail turnover with current prices decreased by 11.6% in May 2020 compared with the same month of previous year. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 17.6%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 34.9%, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 13.3%.

Retail turnover annual rate of change (%), May 2020

Retail turnover increased by 4.7% on monthly basis

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 4.7% in May 2020 compared with the previous month. In the same month non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 18.4%, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.1%, food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 8.4%.

Retail turnover monthly rate of change (%), May 2020

Retail turnover annual and monthly rate of change (%), May 2020

The next release on this subject will be on August 14, 2020.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATION

Annual changes refer to the change of calendar adjusted index values compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values compared to the previous month.

Value Added Tax (VAT) Declarations are used as the data source in the calculation of Retail Sales Indices. With the General Communique on Tax Procedure Law No. 518, dated 24 March 2020; The deadlines for submission of March, April and May 2020 VAT Declarations have been extended until the end of Monday, July 27, 2020, and all the VAT Declarations of May 2020 have not been submitted by the relevant parties. For this reason, Retail Sales Indices for May 2020 were calculated using alternative data sources such as e-invoice and e-archive invoice, card payment data in addition to VAT declarations in line with international norms and methodologies. After the VAT Declaration data are provided, the published indexes will be revised if necessary.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 11:25:03 UTC
