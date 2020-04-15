Retail Sales Plunged a Record 8.7% as Virus Shutdowns Hit -- Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. retail sales posted their largest drop on record in March, as widespread shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic prompted American shoppers to sharply reduce spending on cars, clothes, restaurants and bars.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online, decreased a seasonally adjusted 8.7% in March from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That marked the biggest month-on-month decline in retail spending since the Commerce Department started the data set in 1992.

American shoppers responded to the pandemic, stay-at-home directives and stock-market drops in March by reining in spending on big-ticket items such as new cars, electronics, clothing and furniture. From a year earlier, retail sales were down 6.2% in March.

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. The steep decline in retail sales last month suggests overall consumer spending took a major hit in the final month of the first quarter.

"The condition of the American consumer is impaired and will be for some time," due to "the combination of soaring unemployment and shelter in place policies around the economy," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP, said in a note to clients.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect the economy contracted at a 3.3% annual rate in the first quarter, and they expect a 25.3% contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter.

Data on retail sales can be volatile from month to month. The Commerce Department's Census Bureau said that data collection in March was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain businesses, which meant "their ability to provide accurate, timely information to Census may be limited."

A number of categories were hard-hit in March, including sales at furniture and electronic stores. Restaurant and bars saw sales drop a precipitous 26.5% from February as establishments closed their doors or switched to delivery only. Sales at clothing stores dropped 50.5%, and motor vehicle sales decreased 25.6% from the prior month.

The U.S. entered March still riding an 11-year economic expansion. By the end of the month, over 10 million had applied for unemployment benefits and icons of American commerce were shutting down, seeking government aid and shedding staff.

On March 1, the U.S. had fewer than 100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and just two deaths. A month later, the majority of states had issued stay-at-home orders and the country had nearly a quarter of confirmed cases globally, with more than 213,300 infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5,000 people had died by the end of March. The U.S. death toll has since risen to over 26,000.

Sherry Bahrambeygui, chief executive of warehouse shopping operator PriceSmart Inc. said during an earnings call last week that "a lot is changing, and there are many unknowns at this time, therefore it's difficult to predict when and how our members' consumption and spending patterns will adjust to a new normal."

Some retail categories posted gains. Americans stockpiled food and increased their outlays on building materials, and at health and personal-care stores in March. Sales at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants like Amazon.com, rose 3.1% in March. Grocery-store sales jumped 26.9% last month.

