Retail Sales Rose in August -- Update

09/13/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Harriet Torry and David Harrison

WASHINGTON -- American shoppers spent strongly in August, supporting the broader economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in August from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday.

That beat economists' expectations for a 0.2% increase and provides reassurance that Americans remain undeterred from shopping at a pivotal moment for the global economy. July's retail sales were revised higher, to a 0.8% gain.

That was stronger than the 0.2% increase that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected.

The increase in retail sales in August was driven by a 1.8% jump in spending on vehicles. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales were flat in August.

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. Retail sales account for about 25% of personal-consumption expenditures.

Higher retail sales last month suggest consumer spending remains on a stable footing, which will feed into the broader pace of economic growth for the quarter.

"For now, the consumer looks strong, but the outlook is deteriorating as confidence falters in the face of the tariffs and, over the next few months, slowing job gains," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note to clients.

Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers projected Thursday that gross domestic product will grow at a 2.1% seasonally adjusted annual pace in the third quarter, compared with a 2.0% annual rate in the second quarter and a 3.1% pace in the first.

U.S. employment grew only modestly in August, the Labor Department said last week, suggesting that a global economic slowdown isn't driving the U.S. into recession but has dented growth.

Still, average hourly earnings climbed 3.2% from August 2018, enough to keep worker earnings well above the inflation rate and putting more spending power in consumers' wallets.

The finance chief of retailer Urban Outfitters Inc. earlier this month said, "It feels like the consumer is still in a good place; it feels like the economy is still in a good place."

"Last year was obviously an incredibly strong year," Chief Financial Officer Frank J. Conforti said at a retailing conference on Sept. 5. "Maybe there was a bit of euphoria or something driving purchase behavior relative to tax benefit, but everything still feels very strong, "

Data on retail sales can be volatile from month to month, although the broader trend shows sales continue to rise despite mounting global uncertainty and trade tensions that have taken a toll on business investment and exports. From a year earlier, retail sales increased 4.1% in August.

The report didn't track spending on most services, such as health care and housing. The figures weren't adjusted for inflation.

Matt Moore, a sales manager at an automotive dealership in Nicholasville, Ky., recently bought a used motorboat, a purchase his family had been mulling since last year.

"This year's been really good," Mr. Moore said, with the local economy supported by jobs in the equestrian and auto industries.

Consumers spent strongly on vehicles, building materials and sporting goods in August. August is a key month for auto dealers to whittle down their stockpiles of older models, as many auto makers run extended Labor Day promotions.

Sales at nonstore retailers, which include online shopping, rose 1.6% from July and are up 16% from a year ago, according to the Commerce Department.

Elsewhere, consumers spent less on food, dining out, and at furniture and department stores.

While consumers have so far largely shrugged off the trade war between the U.S. and China, the U.S. imposed fresh tariffs of 15% on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics in early September, escalating the trade war in a move expected to squarely hit consumers.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com and David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

