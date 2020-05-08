Retail Sales Seen Down 13.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Survey Apr 85.0 (5) 96.4
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr -0.8% (12) -0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Apr -0.2% (12) -0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +0.3% (8) +1.5%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +1.7% (8) +2.1%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr N/A +$160B*
Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Apr -0.6% (11) -0.2%
-- ex food & energy Apr -0.2% (10) +0.2%
-- ex food, energy, trade Apr -0.3% (3) -0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 9 2600K (7) 3169K
0830 Import Prices Apr -3.5% (6) -2.3%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr -13.5% (11) -8.7%
-- ex autos Apr -9.2% (9) -4.5%
0830 NY Empire St Svy May -69.0 (5) -78.2
0915 Industrial Production Apr -11.5% (10) -5.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 62.5% (9) 72.7%
1000 Business Inventories Mar -0.3% (9) -0.4%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 66.5 (8) 71.8**
(Prelim)
1000 Job Openings Mar N/A 6.9M
& Labor Turnover
*April 2019 Reading
**April Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com