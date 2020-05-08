Retail Sales Seen Down 13.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Survey Apr 85.0 (5) 96.4 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr -0.8% (12) -0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Apr -0.2% (12) -0.1% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +0.3% (8) +1.5% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +1.7% (8) +2.1% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr N/A +$160B* Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Apr -0.6% (11) -0.2% -- ex food & energy Apr -0.2% (10) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr -0.3% (3) -0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 9 2600K (7) 3169K 0830 Import Prices Apr -3.5% (6) -2.3% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr -13.5% (11) -8.7% -- ex autos Apr -9.2% (9) -4.5% 0830 NY Empire St Svy May -69.0 (5) -78.2 0915 Industrial Production Apr -11.5% (10) -5.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 62.5% (9) 72.7% 1000 Business Inventories Mar -0.3% (9) -0.4% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 66.5 (8) 71.8** (Prelim) 1000 Job Openings Mar N/A 6.9M & Labor Turnover *April 2019 Reading **April Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

