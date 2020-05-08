Log in
Retail Sales Seen Down 13.5% -- Data Week Ahead

05/08/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Survey       Apr       85.0   (5)    96.4 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Apr      -0.8%   (12)  -0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Apr      -0.2%   (12)  -0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Apr      +0.3%   (8)   +1.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Apr      +1.7%   (8)   +2.1% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Apr       N/A         +$160B* 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Apr      -0.6%   (11)  -0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Apr      -0.2%   (10)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Apr      -0.3%   (3)   -0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 9     2600K  (7)    3169K 
          0830  Import Prices               Apr      -3.5%   (6)   -2.3% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Apr      -13.5%  (11)  -8.7% 
                  -- ex autos               Apr      -9.2%   (9)   -4.5% 
          0830  NY Empire St Svy            May      -69.0   (5)   -78.2 
          0915  Industrial Production       Apr      -11.5%  (10)  -5.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Apr       62.5%  (9)    72.7% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Mar      -0.3%   (9)   -0.4% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       66.5   (8)    71.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Job Openings                Mar       N/A           6.9M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
 
*April 2019 Reading 
**April Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

