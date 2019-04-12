Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Retail Sales Seen Rising in March -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Apr       5.3    (6)    3.7 
Tuesday   0915  Industrial Production       Mar      +0.2%   (15)  +0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Mar       79.2%  (11)   78.2% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Apr       63     (8)    62 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit*         Feb      $53.7B  (12)  $51.15B 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories*      Feb      +0.5%   (4)   +1.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 13    206K   (6)    196K 
          0830  Retail Sales*               Mar      +0.9%   (15)  -0.2% 
                  -- ex autos*              Mar      +0.7%   (14)  -0.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Apr       11.0   (7)    13.7 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Apr       52.8   (3)    52.4** 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Apr       N/A           55.3** 
          1000  Business Inventories*       Feb      +0.4%   (7)   +0.8% 
          1000  Leading Index               Mar      +0.4%   (9)   +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts*             Mar       1.22M  (14)   1.162M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +5.0%         -8.7% 
          0830  Building Permits*           Mar       1.30M  (6)    1.296M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +0.3%         -1.6% 
 
*New Release Date 
**End-March Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:15pRetail Sales Seen Rising in March -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:43pChevron-Anadarko Deal Drives Oil Patch M&A Speculation
DJ
01:28pU.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Second Straight Week
DJ
12:40pOil up 1 percent on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data
RE
12:39pDOLLAR INDEX : Oil up 1 percent on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:18aOil Prices Rise, Fueled by Advancing Stock Markets
DJ
09:58aTSX rises as higher oil boosts energy stocks
RE
09:52aCanadian dollar gains on higher oil prices, China economy hopes
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About