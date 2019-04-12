Retail Sales Seen Rising in March -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Apr 5.3 (6) 3.7 Tuesday 0915 Industrial Production Mar +0.2% (15) +0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 79.2% (11) 78.2% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Apr 63 (8) 62 Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit* Feb $53.7B (12) $51.15B 1000 Wholesale Inventories* Feb +0.5% (4) +1.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 13 206K (6) 196K 0830 Retail Sales* Mar +0.9% (15) -0.2% -- ex autos* Mar +0.7% (14) -0.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 11.0 (7) 13.7 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr 52.8 (3) 52.4** 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr N/A 55.3** 1000 Business Inventories* Feb +0.4% (7) +0.8% 1000 Leading Index Mar +0.4% (9) +0.2% Friday 0830 Housing Starts* Mar 1.22M (14) 1.162M -- percent change Mar +5.0% -8.7% 0830 Building Permits* Mar 1.30M (6) 1.296M -- percent change Mar +0.3% -1.6% *New Release Date **End-March Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

