Retail Sales Seen Rising in March -- Data Week Ahead Update

04/15/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0915  Industrial Production       Mar      +0.2%   (20)  +0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Mar       79.2%  (16)   78.2% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Apr       63     (12)   62 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit*         Feb      $53.8B  (18)  $51.15B 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories*      Feb      +0.4%   (6)   +1.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 13    205K   (13)    196K 
          0830  Retail Sales*               Mar      +1.0%   (21)  -0.2% 
                  -- ex autos*              Mar      +0.7%   (20)  -0.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Apr       11.0   (11)   13.7 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Apr       52.9   (4)    52.4** 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Apr       54.8   (3)    55.3** 
          1000  Business Inventories*       Feb      +0.3%   (12)  +0.8% 
          1000  Leading Index               Mar      +0.4%   (11)  +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts*             Mar       1.21M  (20)   1.162M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +4.1%         -8.7% 
          0830  Building Permits*           Mar       1.30M  (11)   1.296M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +0.3%         -1.6% 
 
*New Release Date 
**End-March Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

