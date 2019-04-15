Retail Sales Seen Rising in March -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0915 Industrial Production Mar +0.2% (20) +0.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 79.2% (16) 78.2%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Apr 63 (12) 62
Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit* Feb $53.8B (18) $51.15B
1000 Wholesale Inventories* Feb +0.4% (6) +1.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 13 205K (13) 196K
0830 Retail Sales* Mar +1.0% (21) -0.2%
-- ex autos* Mar +0.7% (20) -0.4%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 11.0 (11) 13.7
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr 52.9 (4) 52.4**
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr 54.8 (3) 55.3**
1000 Business Inventories* Feb +0.3% (12) +0.8%
1000 Leading Index Mar +0.4% (11) +0.2%
Friday 0830 Housing Starts* Mar 1.21M (20) 1.162M
-- percent change Mar +4.1% -8.7%
0830 Building Permits* Mar 1.30M (11) 1.296M
-- percent change Mar +0.3% -1.6%
*New Release Date
**End-March Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
