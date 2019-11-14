Retail Sales Seen Up in October -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +0.2% (19) -0.3% -- ex autos Oct +0.4% (17) -0.1% 0830 Import Prices Oct -0.2% (8) +0.2% 0830 NY Empire State Fed Svy Nov 5.0 (9) 4.0 0915 Industrial Production Oct -0.5% (18) -0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 77.0% (15) 77.5% 1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.1% (11) +0.0% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com