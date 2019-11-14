Retail Sales Seen Up in October -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +0.2% (19) -0.3%
-- ex autos Oct +0.4% (17) -0.1%
0830 Import Prices Oct -0.2% (8) +0.2%
0830 NY Empire State Fed Svy Nov 5.0 (9) 4.0
0915 Industrial Production Oct -0.5% (18) -0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 77.0% (15) 77.5%
1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.1% (11) +0.0%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com