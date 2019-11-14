Log in
Retail Sales Seen Up in October -- Data Week Ahead

11/14/2019 | 03:15pm GMT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Oct      +0.2%   (19)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Oct      +0.4%   (17)  -0.1% 
          0830  Import Prices               Oct      -0.2%   (8)   +0.2% 
          0830  NY Empire State Fed Svy     Nov       5.0    (9)    4.0 
          0915  Industrial Production       Oct      -0.5%   (18)  -0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Oct       77.0%  (15)   77.5% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Sep      +0.1%   (11)  +0.0% 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

