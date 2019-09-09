Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Retail Sales Survey in July 2019: Retail Sales Growth Accelerating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:32pm EDT
Judul :
Judul
Retail Sales Survey in July 2019: Retail Sales Growth Accelerating
Tanggal :
10-09-2019
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​Contact Center BICARA : (62 21) 131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 6
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content

The most recent Retail Sales Survey performed by Bank Indonesia pointed to an uptick of retail sales in July 2019. The Real Sales Index (RSI) grew 2.4% (yoy) in the reporting period, increased from the previous month as recorded grew by -1.8% (yoy). Strong sales performance was primarily driven by Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.

Furthermore, retailers predicted solid sales growth in August 2019. As indicated by Real Sales Index (RSI) growth in August 2019 of 3.7% (yoy), driven by Spare Parts and Accessories, followed by Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Information and Communications Equipment, which were boosted by Independence Day retail discounts and promotions.

The Retail Sales Survey also showed how respondents expected milder price pressures at the retail level in the next 6 months (Januari 2020), as reflected by a 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) of 161.1, falling from 162.5 the month earlier.

The complete survey result is available in the Retail Sales Surveyon the website of Bank Indonesia

Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 03:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aOPUS INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANTS : Te Wiki o te Reo Māori
PU
12:10aInvesting in climate adaptation can spur trillions in benefits - report
RE
09/09EXCLUSIVE : Repsol in advanced talks to buy Exxon assets in Gulf of Mexico - sources
RE
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Samoa Partner to Enhance Safety, Security of Apia Port
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches 50th Edition of Asia-Pacific Statistical Report and New Database
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Strong Public Institutions Critical to Providing Effective Public Services in Southeast Asia — ADB–OECD Report
PU
09/09ERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline - Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 October 2019
PU
09/09RETAIL SALES SURVEY IN JULY 2019 : Retail Sales Growth Accelerating
PU
09/09Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
RE
09/09Indonesia's July retail sales grow 2.4% year on year - central bank survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group