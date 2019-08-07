Retail Sales Survey in June 2019: Retail Sales Declined on Seasonal Trends

Page Content

The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia revealed declining retail sales in June 2019 as private consumption returned to normal after the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr festive period. Such developments were confirmed by a -1.8% (yoy) contraction in the Real Sales Index (RSI) after expanding 7.7% (yoy) in May 2019. Survey respondents acknowledged the deepest retail declines affecting Automotive Fuels as well as Cultural and Recreational Goods.

Notwithstanding, retailers expected sales to regain positive momentum in July 2019 bolstered by the beginning of new school year, as indicated by 2.3% (yoy) RSI growth. The gains come amidst stronger sales performance predicted for Spare Parts and Accessories, Other Household Equipment as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco, and Clothing.

In addition, the latest survey pointed to milder inflationary pressures expected by retailers in the next three months (September 2019), with the corresponding 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) decreasing to a level of 131.4 from 138.3 the month earlier.

The complete survey result is available in the Retail Sales Surveyon the website of Bank Indonesia