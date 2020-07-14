Retail Sales and Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Empire St Mfg Svy Jul 15.0 (11) -0.2 0830 Import Prices Jun +1.0% (12) +1.0% 0915 Industrial Production Jun +4.0% (20) +1.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 67.5% (18) 64.8% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 11 1250K (17) 1314K 0830 Retail Sales Jun +5.2% (22) +17.7% -- ex autos Jun +5.0% (20) +12.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 20.0 (13) 27.5 1000 Business Inventories May -2.3% (15) -1.3% 1000 Housing Market Index Jul 62 (14) 58 Friday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.15M (22) 0.974M -- percent change Jun +18.1% +4.3% 0830 Building Permits Jun 1.28M (15) 1.22M -- percent change Jun +4.9% +14.4% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 77.8 (20) 78.1* (Prelim) *June Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

