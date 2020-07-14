Log in
Retail Sales and Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

07/14/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Empire St Mfg Svy           Jul       15.0   (11)  -0.2 
          0830  Import Prices               Jun      +1.0%   (12)  +1.0% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jun      +4.0%   (20)  +1.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jun       67.5%  (18)   64.8% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 11    1250K  (17)   1314K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Jun      +5.2%   (22)  +17.7% 
                  -- ex autos               Jun      +5.0%   (20)  +12.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jul       20.0   (13)   27.5 
          1000  Business Inventories        May      -2.3%   (15)  -1.3% 
          1000  Housing Market Index        Jul       62     (14)   58 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts              Jun       1.15M  (22)   0.974M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +18.1%         +4.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jun       1.28M  (15)   1.22M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +4.9%         +14.4% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       77.8   (20)   78.1* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*June Final Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

