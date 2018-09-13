Retail TouchPoints Announces 2019 Retail Innovation Conference

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints , the industry’s go-to source for the latest retail trends, strategies and technology innovation, has announced the 2019 Retail Innovation Conference (#RIC19) , May 6-8, 2019 in New York City. Retail executives can register for the Retail Innovation Conference here.



In its fifth year, #RIC19 will be held in midtown Manhattan at the Convene event space on 46th Street. The conference offers a number of unique and exclusive features, including:

Keynotes – Featuring industry experts Brian Solis and Jeff Fromm;

– Featuring industry experts Brian Solis and Jeff Fromm; Store Tours – Hosted by retail executives at each stop;

– Hosted by retail executives at each stop; Four Focused Content Tracks – Designed to help attendees maximize their time at #RIC19;

– Designed to help attendees maximize their time at #RIC19; 6 th Annual Retail Innovator Awards – Recognizing the disruptive thinkers breaking the mold in retail today; and

– Recognizing the disruptive thinkers breaking the mold in retail today; and Fun Run in Central Park – To energize attendees before the first full day of content.

In its sixth year, the Retail Innovator Awards (RIA) program is designed to honor individual retail executives who have driven change and gained success through innovation and disruption.

RIA winners will be recognized during #RIC19. Executives interested in submitting an RIA nomination can visit the 2019 Retail Innovator Awards Nominations page to nominate themselves or a colleague now through March 9, 2019.

A selection of past RIA winners includes:

Miki Berardelli, KIDBOX

Clay Johnson, Walmart

Kimberly Williams-Czopek, Lilly Pulitzer

Erin Estelle, 99 Cents Only Stores

Julie Campbell, Astral Brands

Luke Chatelain, West Elm

Dan Pingree, Moosejaw

Wayne Duan, Walgreens

Pam Sweeney, Macy’s

Barry Beck, Bluemercury

and many more!

Registration for the Retail Innovation Conference is open now and will cap at 450-500 attendees. Register now to reserve your seat!

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of 3 weekly e-newsletters, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, an insightful editorial blog, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Retail Innovation Conference & Retail Innovator Awards

Hosted by Retail TouchPoints, the 2019 Retail Innovation Conference (#RIC19) is an educational and networking event that aims to help retailers think differently by spotlighting the disruptors who are driving business success. RIC19 will be held May 6-8 at Convene in New York City and will feature live presentations by select Retail Innovator Award winners.

