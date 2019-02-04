Retail TouchPoints Announces Editorial Staff Changes

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints , the industry’s go-to source for the latest retail trends, strategies and technology innovation, is announcing two editorial staff changes. Debbie Hauss is shifting from Editor-in-Chief to Executive Director, Content, Retail TouchPoints Events; and Adam Blair is taking over day-to-day editorial responsibilities as Editor, Retail TouchPoints.



Debbie will recruit speakers and manage the content for the annual Retail Innovation Conference set for May 6-8, 2019 at Convene in New York City, as well as the new Retail TouchPoints Live!@Retail X , slated for June 25-26, 2019 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Debbie also will be available as a speaker/moderator for industry events and she will continue to manage the Retail TouchPoints Advisory Board .

Adam Blair will take over as day-to-day editorial leader for the Retail TouchPoints digital publication. He also will help manage Retail TouchPoints custom content.

Registration for the Retail Innovation Conference is open now and will cap at 450-500 attendees. Retailers can register now to reserve a seat! Register for the Retail Innovation Conference here .

