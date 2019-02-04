Log in
Retail TouchPoints Announces Editorial Staff Changes

02/04/2019 | 01:03pm EST

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints, the industry’s go-to source for the latest retail trends, strategies and technology innovation, is announcing two editorial staff changes. Debbie Hauss is shifting from Editor-in-Chief to Executive Director, Content, Retail TouchPoints Events; and Adam Blair is taking over day-to-day editorial responsibilities as Editor, Retail TouchPoints.

Retail TouchPoints' Debbie Hauss and Adam Blair
Debbie Hauss is shifting from Editor-in-Chief to Executive Director, Content, Retail TouchPoints Events; and Adam Blair is taking over day-to-day editorial responsibilities as Editor, Retail TouchPoints.


Debbie will recruit speakers and manage the content for the annual Retail Innovation Conference set for May 6-8, 2019 at Convene in New York City, as well as the new Retail TouchPoints Live!@Retail X, slated for June 25-26, 2019 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Debbie also will be available as a speaker/moderator for industry events and she will continue to manage the Retail TouchPoints Advisory Board.

Adam Blair will take over as day-to-day editorial leader for the Retail TouchPoints digital publication. He also will help manage Retail TouchPoints custom content.

Registration for the Retail Innovation Conference is open now and will cap at 450-500 attendees. Retailers can register now to reserve a seat! Register for the Retail Innovation Conference here.

About Retail TouchPoints
Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of 3 weekly e-newsletters, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, an insightful editorial blog, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Retail Innovation Conference & Retail Innovator Awards
Hosted by Retail TouchPoints, the 2019 Retail Innovation Conference (#RIC19) is an educational and networking event that aims to help retailers think differently by spotlighting the disruptors who are driving business success. RIC19 will be held May 6-8 at Convene in New York City and will feature live presentations by select Retail Innovator Award winners. Nomination are open for the Retail Innovator Awards.

About Retail TouchPoints Live!@RetailX
Retail TouchPoints is partnering with the new RetailX event (the co-location of IRCE, Globalshop, and RFID Journal Live!) to present Retail TouchPoints Live! @ RetailX. With a hyper-focus on the next-gen store, omnichannel strategies, and digital disruption Retail TouchPoints Live! will create a forum addressing the convergence of physical and digital shopping experiences.

Contact:

Sheri Butts
sheri@gthreecom.com
O: 201.257.8528 x248
C: 973.842.7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24112996-e02a-48d8-80ca-891f6a40651b

Retail TouchPoints Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
