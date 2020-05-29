Retail Trade Turnover index down by 21.6%

Retail trade turnover index registered a year-on-year change rate of -21.6% in April, down by 16.0 percentage points from March. The indices of employment, wages and salaries and hours worked adjusted of calendar effects presented year-on-year change rates of -1.9%, -7.4% and -28.3%, respectively (1,8%, 2.9% and -1.2% in the previous month, by the same order).

The information in this press release referring April 2020 reflects the situation determined by the pandemic COVID-10, either in economic behavior either in the amount of data for compilation of results presented. We call for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering, despite the present difficulties, to Statistics Portugal. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration, which INE thanks in advance.